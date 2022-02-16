TCS OC Kyle Staton on Tech commit Ramon-Edwards: "His ceiling is limitless"

Lubbock Trinity Christian athlete Marcus Ramon-Edwards committed to Texas Tech on Monday night, and RedRaiderSports caught up with 6-foot-4 local standout to discuss his decision and more. Ramon-Edwards was kind of under-the-radar in recruiting circles, with Texas Tech being his lone known offer to date. To find out more about the newest Red Raider pledge, we reached out to his offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian, coach Kyle Staton.

Take us through Ramon-Edwards as a player, what are some of his strengths?

"He's one of those guys that can make a play anywhere he's at on the field. He can take over a game. He's just a freak athlete. He's 6-foot-4, maybe 6-foot-5, somewhere in there. 205, 210 pounds. He runs a 4.4 (40 yard dash) and can jump out of the gym. I don't know if you've seen that video of him last year during basketball season where he goes in to try and dunk it, bounces it off the back rim and while hanging onto the rim, full momentum going forward he reaches back and throws it down with the other hand. One of the most athletic things I've ever seen. He played a little bit of safety for us and he played some corner, it's just pure athleticism. He's still green when it comes to what he can do on a football field but man, the ceiling is limitless with his athleticism, his size and his range. Last time we were talking (Texas Tech) was projecting him as a safety and I think that would be amazing for him. He's just a great athlete and a great kid. Give him a year in the weight room with those guys to put a little muscle on him and he might end up being an outside 'backer that's real rangy and hard to go over or go around. He's just a great, great athlete."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFtIGdvaW5nIHRvIGxlYXZlIHRoaXMgaGVyZSwgd2FzIGl0IGdv YWx0ZW5kaW5nLi4gYWJzb2x1dGVseSBidXQgaXQgd2FzIGFsc28gdGhlIG1v c3QgYXRobGV0aWMgcGxheSBJIGhhdmUgc2VlbiBpbiBwZXJzb24gaW4gbXkg bGlmZSEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0Fs bEdhc05vQnJha2VzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jQWxsR2FzTm9CcmFrZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8z clZHR2h2Zk1sIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vM3JWR0dodmZNbDwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBTcGVuY2VyIFN1dHRvbiAoQFNwZW5jZXJTdXR0b24yMCkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TcGVuY2VyU3V0dG9uMjAvc3Rh dHVzLzEzNTkzNjQ3NTEyNTI0NzU5MDU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ RmVicnVhcnkgMTAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Off-the-field and leadership wise, how is Ramon-Edwards? How do his teammates respond to him?

"I've known Marcus since he was in sixth grade and he's always been the real quiet, kind of...it's almost one of those things where you'd think because of his athleticism and how he's the star pretty much every time he's on the field, he's be the boisterous look-at-me kinda guy but he's just the opposite. We have this thing where we talk about bringing our lunch pails and hard hats to work when we go out on the field and Marcus embraces that idea. He goes out there and it's time to go to work. He leads by example, not so much his vocal leadership. I've seen him personally take over a game and make guys understand 'alright, we're gonna win this ballgame'. It wasn't just because of Marcus, but Marcus was the spark. He's the one that kinda pushed 'em that way. So that's where his leadership skills are at. When he turns it on people are like 'alright, we can do this.'"

How have your interactions been with Joey McGuire and the new coaching staff at Texas Tech and what do you think about those guys?

"I think they're doing a phenomenal job right now. I can't even put into words how impressed I've been with Joey McGuire and his staff, and how they've recruited so far. Not just recruiting Texas but West Texas. Personally, I feel like there is a lot of untapped talent here in West Texas and the Panhandle that we just let run away from Tech. I graduated from Texas Tech and I'll tell you right now, I couldn't be prouder to have that guy after I met him and realized he's a normal, down-to-earth guy. I've met some college coaches before that I didn't feel comfortable with, but with Joey McGuire it was almost instantaneous and I think that's what got Marcus, because Marcus is a big relationship guy, always has been. If you believe in him he'll do anything that you ask him to do and he'll do it at a high level. I think that's why Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech staff is the perfect fit for Marcus, and Marcus is the perfect fit for them."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7igJgyMyBBVEggTWFyY3VzIFJhbW9uLUVkYXdhcmRzPGJyPndhcyBh biBhYnNvbHV0ZSBiZWFzdCB5ZXN0ZXJkYXkuPGJyPlRha2luZyBtb3N0IG9m IGhpcyBzbmFwcyBhdCBSQi9RQiw8YnI+dGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vVENTTHViYm9jaz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A VENTTHViYm9jazwvYT4gcHJvZHVjdCBoYWQgaGlzPGJyPmdhbWUgYnJlYWtp bmcgYWJpbGl0eSBvbiBmdWxsIGRpc3BsYXkuPGJyPkhlIHJlY2VudGx5IHJl Y2VpdmVkIGEgSFVHRSBESSBvZmZlciB0byA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RleGFzVGVjaEZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBU ZXhhc1RlY2hGQjwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21h cmN1c3JhbW9uMjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QG1hcmN1c3JhbW9u MjM8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ndW5zdXBu YXRpb24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGd1bnN1cG5hdGlvbjwvYT48 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV3JlY2tFbT9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dyZWNrRW08L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby82bDRSRWM0eWJnIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vNmw0UkVjNHliZzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUWCBQcml2YXRlIFNj aG9vbCBQb2RjYXN0IChAVFhQU1BvZGNhc3QpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vVFhQU1BvZGNhc3Qvc3RhdHVzLzE0NjcxOTcyMjU4MTQx NzU3NTU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgNCwgMjAyMTwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Who are some other guys at Trinity Christian that you think could make it at the next level and that Tech fans should keep an eye on?