TCS OC Kyle Staton on Tech commit Ramon-Edwards: "His ceiling is limitless"
Lubbock Trinity Christian athlete Marcus Ramon-Edwards committed to Texas Tech on Monday night, and RedRaiderSports caught up with 6-foot-4 local standout to discuss his decision and more.
Ramon-Edwards was kind of under-the-radar in recruiting circles, with Texas Tech being his lone known offer to date.
To find out more about the newest Red Raider pledge, we reached out to his offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian, coach Kyle Staton.
Take us through Ramon-Edwards as a player, what are some of his strengths?
"He's one of those guys that can make a play anywhere he's at on the field. He can take over a game. He's just a freak athlete. He's 6-foot-4, maybe 6-foot-5, somewhere in there. 205, 210 pounds. He runs a 4.4 (40 yard dash) and can jump out of the gym.
I don't know if you've seen that video of him last year during basketball season where he goes in to try and dunk it, bounces it off the back rim and while hanging onto the rim, full momentum going forward he reaches back and throws it down with the other hand. One of the most athletic things I've ever seen.
He played a little bit of safety for us and he played some corner, it's just pure athleticism. He's still green when it comes to what he can do on a football field but man, the ceiling is limitless with his athleticism, his size and his range.
Last time we were talking (Texas Tech) was projecting him as a safety and I think that would be amazing for him. He's just a great athlete and a great kid. Give him a year in the weight room with those guys to put a little muscle on him and he might end up being an outside 'backer that's real rangy and hard to go over or go around. He's just a great, great athlete."
Off-the-field and leadership wise, how is Ramon-Edwards? How do his teammates respond to him?
"I've known Marcus since he was in sixth grade and he's always been the real quiet, kind of...it's almost one of those things where you'd think because of his athleticism and how he's the star pretty much every time he's on the field, he's be the boisterous look-at-me kinda guy but he's just the opposite.
We have this thing where we talk about bringing our lunch pails and hard hats to work when we go out on the field and Marcus embraces that idea. He goes out there and it's time to go to work.
He leads by example, not so much his vocal leadership. I've seen him personally take over a game and make guys understand 'alright, we're gonna win this ballgame'. It wasn't just because of Marcus, but Marcus was the spark. He's the one that kinda pushed 'em that way. So that's where his leadership skills are at. When he turns it on people are like 'alright, we can do this.'"
How have your interactions been with Joey McGuire and the new coaching staff at Texas Tech and what do you think about those guys?
"I think they're doing a phenomenal job right now. I can't even put into words how impressed I've been with Joey McGuire and his staff, and how they've recruited so far. Not just recruiting Texas but West Texas.
Personally, I feel like there is a lot of untapped talent here in West Texas and the Panhandle that we just let run away from Tech. I graduated from Texas Tech and I'll tell you right now, I couldn't be prouder to have that guy after I met him and realized he's a normal, down-to-earth guy. I've met some college coaches before that I didn't feel comfortable with, but with Joey McGuire it was almost instantaneous and I think that's what got Marcus, because Marcus is a big relationship guy, always has been.
If you believe in him he'll do anything that you ask him to do and he'll do it at a high level. I think that's why Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech staff is the perfect fit for Marcus, and Marcus is the perfect fit for them."
Who are some other guys at Trinity Christian that you think could make it at the next level and that Tech fans should keep an eye on?
"There's a handful of them. The one that's in the same class as Marcus is Hunter Mastin. He's a offensive, defensive lineman. He's 6-foot-2, about 280, 290 pounds, and he is just a physical, dominant force.
He plays guard for us and in our offense, the Slot-T, those guard gotta be just as athletic sometimes as the running backs. We get 6-foot-2, 290 coming around the edge, pulling both ways and here comes Hunter out in front of them. The reason Marcus and Ethan (Phares), Ethan ran for 1500 yards and Marcus ran for almost 1800 yards this year, a lot of that has to do with guys like Hunter who were out there paving the way and running out in front of them.
Hunter is a great kid too, and he hasn't gotten as many offers I think because of his height, but he is one of those guys that you bring in, and he's gonna outwork everybody. Hunter and Marcus pushed each other to become what they are now.
The guy other guy, Zach Anthony. He's a linebacker. He's another great kid who led the city in tackles. I think he had 176 tackles this year. He's just all over the place on defense, great deep snapper too so he's got that skill in the bag. He also plays guard, so I just mentioned my running back and both my guards.
We've got a couple coming up the pipeline, younger guys like Eli Reeves, he's one of those guys that you can put anywhere you want to. Quiet guy, gonna do his job.
We got a handful coming up. Some eyes should definitely be on TCS and I think they are now."