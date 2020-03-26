News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-26 12:29:26 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Taylor Floyd discusses his time at Texas Tech, COVID-19's impact and more

RHP Taylor Floyd was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019. (Photo by Texas Tech Athletics)
RHP Taylor Floyd was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019. (Photo by Texas Tech Athletics) (Texas Tech Athletics)
Brandon Soliz • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@bmsoliz

Taylor Floyd was drafted in the 10th round of the 2019 MLB Draft after just one season on the Texas Tech baseball team. He served as a bullpen arm and helped the Red Raiders reach the College World...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}