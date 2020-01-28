Tascosa defensive back Joseph Plunk commits to Texas Tech
The Texas Tech coaches received some good news this evening when Amarillo Tascosa athlete Joseph Plunk verbally committed to the Red Raiders as a preferred walk on. Plunk was a star quarterback for the Rebels but will come to Lubbock as a defensive back after being recruited by defensive coordinator Keith Patterson and company.
"I talked to a lot of the coaches just a weekend ago on my visit but I just love talking to coach Patterson. I'm going down as a defensive back and he's a coaches kid and so am I, so we just got along really well. We have a really good connection and I really like him."
While Plunk mainly played quarterback in high school, he did sub in on defense as well so this won't be his first time in the secondary.
"I would go in at defensive back on some critical downs this year and last year. I'm not super experienced at DB but I know the position."
The 5-foot-10, 170 pound defensive back visited for the TCU game back in November and then had another unofficial to campus earlier this month.
"On my visit we met with coach Wells and coach Patterson. Being there was a great time, I just like it there. The environment and the coaches changing the program, I think it's going in the right direction. I'm excited."
I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Texas Tech. Thankful for this opportunity.🔴⚫️ #AG2G #WreckEm #GunsUp pic.twitter.com/tVJGVyrdoZ— joseph plunk (@jplunky5) January 28, 2020
Plunk actually committed to the coaches earlier this week when they went out to see signees LB Moore and Donovan Smith play basketball, and the staff was thrilled to have the talented athlete on board.
"Oh they were fired up. They came down to watch LB and Donovan play basketball earlier this week and I told them I was ready to be a Red Raider. They were excited so it was a good deal."
Plunk had a few other D2 offers along with preferred walk on offers from Tulsa and Stephen F. Austin but at the end of the day decided to stay close to home and become a Red Raider.
"Just the environment at Tech and I see the progress. I see coach Wells changing that program, it's closer to home and that's always a plus. I'm just excited. I think the coaches are really good men and I just can't wait to play for them."
Another bonus is Plunk is already really good friends with linebacker signee LB Moore, and the two high school teammates have already talked about being roommates when they arrive at Tech in the summer.
"Oh yeah. LB is going down for his official visit this weekend and he said that's the first thing he's going to say to the coaches about us rooming. He's excited I'm going. LB is one of my best friends."
Now that he's committed Plunk is 100% done with his recruiting process and plans to sign with Texas Tech next week during Signing Day.
According to MaxPreps.com, Plunk threw for 513 yards and five touchdowns this season while adding a tremendous 2,546 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns.