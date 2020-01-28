The Texas Tech coaches received some good news this evening when Amarillo Tascosa athlete Joseph Plunk verbally committed to the Red Raiders as a preferred walk on. Plunk was a star quarterback for the Rebels but will come to Lubbock as a defensive back after being recruited by defensive coordinator Keith Patterson and company.

"I talked to a lot of the coaches just a weekend ago on my visit but I just love talking to coach Patterson. I'm going down as a defensive back and he's a coaches kid and so am I, so we just got along really well. We have a really good connection and I really like him."

While Plunk mainly played quarterback in high school, he did sub in on defense as well so this won't be his first time in the secondary.

"I would go in at defensive back on some critical downs this year and last year. I'm not super experienced at DB but I know the position."

The 5-foot-10, 170 pound defensive back visited for the TCU game back in November and then had another unofficial to campus earlier this month.

"On my visit we met with coach Wells and coach Patterson. Being there was a great time, I just like it there. The environment and the coaches changing the program, I think it's going in the right direction. I'm excited."