RedRaiderSports - Tascosa athlete Everhart a Major name to watch

Tascosa athlete Everhart a Major name to watch
There were many standouts at the Rowlett Pylon 7v7 tournament last weekend, which RedRaiderSports detailed here.
One of the fastest players on the field for YACTexas7v7 was Amarillo Tascosa athlete Major Everhart. Listed as a running back by Rivals, Everhart showed his ability to stand out as a receiver at the 7v7 tournament, while he also plays all over the defensive backfield for his high school team.
What you need to know...
... Everhart picked up his first offer from Stephen F Austin last May.
... As a sophomore, Everhart put up 520 rushing yards, 154 receiving yards and six total touchdowns per his Maxpreps page. Everhart's 520 rushing yards were third on the team and his 154 receiving yards led the Rebels.
Competition at the 7v7 tournament: "I liked it, it was really fun. I think everybody was playing aggressive. It was good. When I'm on the field my mindset is speed. That's all, speed, speed, speed."
Fit at the next level: "I'm not really sure where most schools see me at the next level but if I don't get any bigger I want to play slot wide receiver so I can use my speed."
Sad to say track szn is over!😞 pic.twitter.com/oi2YoalsQz— Major Everhart (@MajorEverhart) April 18, 2020
Texas Tech and DC Keith Patterson: "Coach Patterson and I talked a couple times when he's come up here, it's been pretty good. I think they're really interested in me. I'm going to keep working and show them my skills."
Staying close to home a priority? "I've been on campus, yessir. It would be great to stay close to home for college, that would be cool."
LB Moore and Joseph Plunk: Two of Everhart's teammates signed with Texas Tech this year, defensive end LB Moore and defensive back Joseph Plunk. Everhart says it would be great to play with his teammates again at the next level.
"Yessir, it would be really cool to play with them. It'd be really fun. We already all have chemistry together so it would be really fun.
SFA offer: "It's going well. When I got the offer from them last year I was really excited to get that as a freshman."
Other schools: "Yessir, I got a lot of schools talking to me. TCU, Baylor, Arizona State and a few others I can't think of right now."
Junior year goals: Tascosa made a deep playoff run in 2019, and Everhart says they have the formula to get back to where they were.
"Work hard, get in the weight room, get bigger and play physical. We need to get back and finish it off this year, win the state championship!"