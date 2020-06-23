RedRaiderSports - Tascosa athlete Everhart a Major name to watch

There were many standouts at the Rowlett Pylon 7v7 tournament last weekend, which RedRaiderSports detailed here.

One of the fastest players on the field for YACTexas7v7 was Amarillo Tascosa athlete Major Everhart. Listed as a running back by Rivals, Everhart showed his ability to stand out as a receiver at the 7v7 tournament, while he also plays all over the defensive backfield for his high school team.

What you need to know...

... Everhart picked up his first offer from Stephen F Austin last May.

... As a sophomore, Everhart put up 520 rushing yards, 154 receiving yards and six total touchdowns per his Maxpreps page. Everhart's 520 rushing yards were third on the team and his 154 receiving yards led the Rebels.

Competition at the 7v7 tournament: "I liked it, it was really fun. I think everybody was playing aggressive. It was good. When I'm on the field my mindset is speed. That's all, speed, speed, speed."

Fit at the next level: "I'm not really sure where most schools see me at the next level but if I don't get any bigger I want to play slot wide receiver so I can use my speed."