Former Villanova wing Josiah Moseley comes home to Texas Tech

Texas Tech has picked up its latest transfer in Villanova's Josiah Moseley. The former Rivals four-star prospect in the class of 2024 announced he will be a Red Raider and will arrive in Lubbock with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Moseley, who played his high school ball at Stony Point in Round Rock, TX, is coming off a true freshman season in which he averaged 1.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in just over 10 minutes per game.

He appeared in 30 games as a Wildcat, setting a career high of 10 points in his debut vs Lafayette.

Coming out of Stony Point, Moseley chose the Wildcat over double digit offers including Georgia Tech, Illinois, Mississippi State, Texas, USC, Virginia Tech and Texas Tech. Grant McCasland initially offered Moseley in June 2023 and eventually lands him after one season in Philadelphia.

Moseley was one of the standouts at the FIBA under-18 AmeriCup in the summer of 2024. In five games playing for Belize, Moseley averaged 24.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. His scoring average of 24.2 points led the entire tournament. He was named to the all-tournament second team.

One of Moseley's games came vs the USA team that McCasland was an assistant coach for, so he got a close up look at his future 6-foot-6, 228 pound wing. In that game Moseley went for 11 points and 8 boards.

Moseley joins a Texas Tech roster that includes returnees JT Toppin, Christian Anderson, Leon Horner and Marial Akuentok, as well as fellow new additions Tyeree Bryan (Santa Clara), LeJuan Watts (Washington State) and Donovan Atwell (UNC-Greensboro).