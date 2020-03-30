News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-30 07:31:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Taking a look at: All new DB offers made under Derek Jones

New Texas Tech secondary coach Derek Jones
New Texas Tech secondary coach Derek Jones (Billy Watson)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

Recently, we took a closer look at Texas Tech's 2021 OL offers and today we look at defensive back recruiting.Tech has made a total of 26 defensive back offers, plus another handful of recruits lis...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}