Texas Tech offensive coordinator David Yost addressed the media on Tuesday afternoon. Here's what he said about the team's upcoming game against Oklahoma, dealing with quarterback injuries and more.

Taking advantage of the bye week

Yost said he believes coach Matt Wells has a good plan on how they attack the bye weeks during the long season. He said Wells has been doing the same over the off week since he’s been coaching with him. He broke it down by saying it gets guys who need rest that time off while the players who need the extra work get more reps and have opportunities for growth. He added they also took advantage of the time by getting a jump start on the Sooners, who the Red Raiders will face to open Big 12 play this year. Yost said he believes this first bye comes at an opportunity time and helps the backup quarterbacks, Jackson Tyner and Jett Duffey, adjust with Alan Bowman now out for an extended amount of time. “I think it gave us a chance to get extra work for the quarterbacks, which is always good. They got a lot of reps last week with all the groups. No matter who we had out there practicing we had those guys out there kinda taking it because this is just playing football, reacting to good things, reacting to bad things, how do you handle tough situations, how you handle the easy ones and all of that. So it was good and also lead your group. Lead them with production first and then lead them by getting everybody on the same page.”

QB situation

Yost will work with both Tyner and Duffey in game but said both passers are picking up quickly and building upon the offseason reps they each receiver. Yost said he’s seeing each quarterback get more and more comfortable through the data they collect during practice through completions, decision making, etc. “Right now, how we’ve been kind of approaching it is they’re both going to play. It’s just now putting them into position to be as successful as we can with what they feel most comfortable with, with what they can execute at the highest rate and where we can create explosive plays to give us a chance to go score points because that’s what you gotta do when you play a team that’s this explosive. I mean, a part of our job is to score points in this, too. It’s not just to not do anything wrong but we gotta go make plays.” Yost said Tyner and Duffey have their own traits and abilities they feel comfortable in and execute at a better rate than the other. He added they gameplan by series or by script where they lean on what each executes in a specific situation. He said there’s some carry over but it’s separate between what both can do. Without Bowman the gameplan isn’t necessarily condensed but is going the direction that best fits the two filling in Bowman’s shoes. A lot of the planning around this situation is about how acquainted Tyner and Duffey are when leading the offense. Yost added Tyner and Duffey have matured a ton. He said they’ve both stepped up to the challenge in learning the time isn’t in the future for them but it’s now. They need to be prepared and play the best they can for their team, Yost said. He mentioned both give the Red Raiders a good chance to play and compete with the Sooners. This whole situation, too, is very new to Yost. He said he hasn’t been through such an injury-ridden stretch where he’s lost two quarterbacks at the same time – freshman Maverick McIvor being the other sidelined quarterback for the Red Raiders. As for Bowman, he’s been on the field and in quarterback meetings. He’s taking on a leadership role by coaching up the guys and giving them his input in practice. Yost called him sort of an assistant QB coach out there. However, he won’t be doing anything during the game with travel rules and how the team only takes 70, at least to Yost’s knowledge. He added he believes that will be the plan but the answer from someone above him will be more accurate.

Who is the emergency QB for the Red Raiders?

Xavier Martin. The QB turned receiver is now splitting his time between both positions, according to Yost. Martin originally came in as the talented dual-threat QB but made the move to receiver under the former staff led by Kliff Kingsbury. Yost said Martin went through the entire spring camp at QB, actually. However, he went back to slot receiver in the summer and fall camp where he was improving at the spot. Martin’s honed in on the terminology Yost and the offense use at quarterback but a lot of what they can do with him comes from his time during the spring. “There’s not really plays designed for him. It’s more really he’s going to have to go out in more of a base offense so he can go out and have a chance to succeed, put the ball in play, do the right things with the football and everything. But he’s done a great job in practice ... He made a nice throw today on the move, that was good. I mean, would the gameplan be shrunk way down? Yes, but we would have enough to give him a chance to go out and be successful.” Martin moved back to the role last Monday after they learned about the extent of Bowman’s injury. He started attending meetings with the other quarterbacks while still running some slot drills. But, Martin’s role is primarily behind Tyner and Duffey now.

What does the Oklahoma defense bring to the table?