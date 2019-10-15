Texas Tech offensive coordinator spoke with the media on Tuesday afternoon. Here is what he had to say about this week's opponent in Iowa State and more.

Duffey the catalyst to faster starts

Yost opened up the availability by discussing the Red Raiders struggling to be consistent in starting games whether it's at the first kickoff or at the start of the second half. He focused on QB Jett Duffey as the main go-to fix in connecting on big plays early and avoiding a sluggish start. "Right now, we kinda start off inconsistent," Yost said. "Kinda are making plays and it's kinda starting right now a little bit at the QB position. Me and Duffey have talked about. The way he comes in about the middle of the second quarter and the second half is – he's like a totally different guy. He's a different guy on the phone ... He's kinda the catalyst to everything we're doing. It starts with him that way. We gotta get him into his comfort zone quicker with the plays, the offense, what's going on on the field and everything, seeing the defense. We'll be working all week then you gotta get in the game and kinda react to what adjustments they make and what it looks like with game speed. But, we gotta be able to make that transition a little quicker." Yost characterized the problem as Duffey being excited to play. He alluded to the Oklahoma State contest where Duffey missed on big throws down the field but eventually settled in and connected on those deep shots. Yost added that Duffey needs to get adjusted to the speed of the game quicker in order to get in the zone earlier. The playcalling and simulating the game environment in practice will hep in fixing that for Duffey. "He knows what it's going to be like. He knows what's happening," Yost said. "I know he started game last year so he has to take all of that experience together so the start of the football game isn't new to him. Start of the football game is just the next play from last week's game. Just kinda continue on that."

Iowa State and Baylor share similarities defensively

Yost said the Cyclones are terrific at stopping the run game. He added that Iowa State can be credited for starting this 3-3-5 defense where they fit their linebackers. Creating space In the run game will be a challenge but it will set up chances to attack deep down the field. Iowa State's run defense though is one of the best in country. The Cyclones rank 21st in run defense, allowing on average 101.5 yards on the ground per game. That number ranks second in the Big 12. "They zone cover a little bit differently (than Baylor)," Yost said on the Cyclones. "They play a lot more of the five deep, four deep where as Baylor was a little more back and forth with their cover two, their version of cover two and then their version of cover three. Iowa State is a little bit more on the four or five deep and those safeties eyes are in the backfield. Those safeties are run support guys." Yost went on to say the boundary safeties for Iowa State, those run supporters, can bite on play action calls. They'll rely on making plays in space after the catch. Yost doesn't expect to get a lot of one-on-one opportunities in this game. He said they can take advantage of the middle of the field but they'll have to establish the run and keep the safeties on their toes to create that space early in the game.

Running backs transition from practice to playing field smoothly