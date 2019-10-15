Takeaways: Yost discusses Iowa State, faster starts and more
Texas Tech offensive coordinator spoke with the media on Tuesday afternoon.
Here is what he had to say about this week's opponent in Iowa State and more.
Duffey the catalyst to faster starts
Yost opened up the availability by discussing the Red Raiders struggling to be consistent in starting games whether it's at the first kickoff or at the start of the second half.
He focused on QB Jett Duffey as the main go-to fix in connecting on big plays early and avoiding a sluggish start.
"Right now, we kinda start off inconsistent," Yost said. "Kinda are making plays and it's kinda starting right now a little bit at the QB position. Me and Duffey have talked about. The way he comes in about the middle of the second quarter and the second half is – he's like a totally different guy. He's a different guy on the phone ... He's kinda the catalyst to everything we're doing. It starts with him that way. We gotta get him into his comfort zone quicker with the plays, the offense, what's going on on the field and everything, seeing the defense. We'll be working all week then you gotta get in the game and kinda react to what adjustments they make and what it looks like with game speed. But, we gotta be able to make that transition a little quicker."
Yost characterized the problem as Duffey being excited to play. He alluded to the Oklahoma State contest where Duffey missed on big throws down the field but eventually settled in and connected on those deep shots.
Yost added that Duffey needs to get adjusted to the speed of the game quicker in order to get in the zone earlier. The playcalling and simulating the game environment in practice will hep in fixing that for Duffey.
"He knows what it's going to be like. He knows what's happening," Yost said. "I know he started game last year so he has to take all of that experience together so the start of the football game isn't new to him. Start of the football game is just the next play from last week's game. Just kinda continue on that."
Iowa State and Baylor share similarities defensively
Yost said the Cyclones are terrific at stopping the run game. He added that Iowa State can be credited for starting this 3-3-5 defense where they fit their linebackers.
Creating space In the run game will be a challenge but it will set up chances to attack deep down the field. Iowa State's run defense though is one of the best in country. The Cyclones rank 21st in run defense, allowing on average 101.5 yards on the ground per game. That number ranks second in the Big 12.
"They zone cover a little bit differently (than Baylor)," Yost said on the Cyclones. "They play a lot more of the five deep, four deep where as Baylor was a little more back and forth with their cover two, their version of cover two and then their version of cover three. Iowa State is a little bit more on the four or five deep and those safeties eyes are in the backfield. Those safeties are run support guys."
Yost went on to say the boundary safeties for Iowa State, those run supporters, can bite on play action calls. They'll rely on making plays in space after the catch. Yost doesn't expect to get a lot of one-on-one opportunities in this game.
He said they can take advantage of the middle of the field but they'll have to establish the run and keep the safeties on their toes to create that space early in the game.
Running backs transition from practice to playing field smoothly
Red Raiders have tallied up on average 167.3 rushing yards per game, which finishes at 64th in the country and sixth in the Big 12. SaRodorick Thompson leads the team in rushing with 412 yards with Armand Shyne following with 280 and then Ta'Zhawn Henry with 185.
Thompson, however, has been the workhorse for the Red Raiders this season as Shyne and Henry have missed time with some bumps and bruises. All three, though, according to Yost, never out practice one another and keep the Red Raider run game churning.
"You kinda go into each game not knowing who's going to be the guy because in practice, they normally all three practice really, really well," Yost said. "You don't really come out of a practice saying, 'hey this guys didn't practice well' or 'these two guys practices well and this guy had a bad practice.' Then in the game all of a sudden somebody kinda gets a little hot. Someone kinda gets the hand. Coach (DeAndre) Smith does a good job at kinda reading it, reading their body language, getting the feel for everything ... (Thompson) had a workman day for him and everything and that was great. You'd rather not have a guy close to 80 snaps in a game that's a tailback but when it comes he didn't shy away and he never asked to come out so that's impressive."
Coach went on and added that the tight ends – Travis Koontz and Donta Thompson – have not been stat sheet stuffers when it comes to receiving but have impressed In getting that run game going. Both veterans aid in the short yardage game, Yost said.
"I think they walk away with three catches in a day and it doesn't seem like a big deal. But they play every snap. We've been 11 personnel every snap this year and those guys kinda make all the stuff we want to do go. That's what they're able to do and the space they fill up even in the passing game – you've gotta cover them. You gotta respect them."