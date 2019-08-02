Day one of fall camp is in the books as the Red Raiders key in on August 31 and game day against Montana State. Here's what coach Matt Wells said to the media following practice.

- Wells is treating day one of fall practice as practice No. 16. He's going off of the previous 15 the team had during the offseason in the spring.

- Wells noted the first day of practice was a lot better than practice one in the spring. He mentioned the defense lining up better and the offense has a better idea on the scheme and getting aligned. But, he does want his offense to go faster as time goes.

- Urgency amongst the team with less than a month away is non-existent because Wells isn't focused on Montana State right now. His explanation:

"We're not asking for (urgency) right now. And nothing's about Montana State right now, everything's about us. It's all us. We're not worried about getting ourself ready for a game right now. We're trying to play ourselves maybe into a little bit of a better shape. We're trying to make it look like practice 16 not 25 practices later like 41. We're not ready for that yet. So there's no sense of urgency for a game week. It's a sense of urgency for tonight's meetings. We need to go to a meeting, come in tomorrow and be prepared for a walkthrough then go out and have a short practice. It's the time on the field that's the most important. We're going to shorten it but it's going to be a lot of stuff that we're cramming in. We're going fast. There's got to be a great retention rate from the meetings and the walkthroughs to the practice field. We got to do a better job of that tomorrow. Be better tomorrow than we were today."

- Wells said the phrase "Texas tough" the day before practice in establishing that mentality in his players. He broke that down today by saying he wants his players to be physically tough, which is built in January, February and June and July. Developing and earning mental toughness is built through training camp in August and ahead.

- Wells' physicality in practice during the season depends on what the day is like for his players. He said the beginning of the year is the toughest but a work day Wednesday is established where they'll go all-in. Scout team will be focused more on Tuesday's.

- This staff is opening doors to area high school coaches and that was seen on Monday. Wells said he believes he was told that there was a record number of coaches walking through the doors this spring. "It's all about relationships. It's about give and take. We learn from them, they learn from us. We need their recruits so I mean it goes both ways."

