Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells met with the media on Wednesday to address pointers including surgeries among two players, how the offense and defense are shaping up, the addition of a Utah State grad transfer and more.

This is what coach Wells had to say.

Successful Surgeries

Today, coach Wells said he was told freshman quarterback Maverick McIvor had a successful surgery on his foot and will be out “for an extended time.” Wells added McIvor could potentially be back in November. The other injury update Wells listed was the other successful surgery on defensive lineman Gilbert Ibeneme, who will be out for the year for the “upper body surgery.” Those were the only two injury updates given by coach Wells.



Backup quarterback race

With the absence of McIvor, coach Wells made a simple statement to how the backup quarterback race will be like. “Reduces it by one,” Wells said. The two quarterbacks looking to seal the spot: Rice grad-transfer Jackson Tyner and junior dual-threat Jett Duffey, who both make the race a little interesting since both passers have seen action on Saturdays.

“Jackson has good days, Jett has good days,” Wells said. “To me, to got to win the backup job in terms of who can be most consistent on a daily basis in the red-zone, decision-making, the ability to move the offense, who gives us the best chance to win if we went to a number-two quarterback.”

Getting set for Gameday: offensive and defensive progression

With the first game of the season now ten days away, coach Wells brought out the spotlight on the offense and defense.

“I think they (the wideouts) are playing at a high level right now. I like where the D-line is. (Broderick Washington) has had a tremendous camp. (Nick McCann), (Quentin Yontz) has played well at times. (Eli Howard) is like the Energizer bunny. I mean, that guy chased the ball really good as my pass rusher. (Jordyn Brooks) is loving the way the defense is playing with him. So, I feel confident in those guys.”

Adding a familiar face

On Tuesday, Texas Tech football announced on social media the addition of former Utah State defensive back Ja’Marcus Ingram to the program. Ingram will come in as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility left since Ingram redshirted his freshman season and earned his degree at Utah State in three years.

“Ja’Marcus entered the transfer portal I guess the last week of July. We had several scholarships open at that time he contacted us. That’s a kid we’re very familiar with obviously, and he’s got good skills, he’s got cover skills as a corner, but he’s in a safety body. So, I think he’s a combo-type guy. Great cultural kid, great workload, overachiever in every stance, great kid, great young man, and a great addition to this program. The players have welcome him with open arms the last 48 hours. He’s a young man, a junior. So, he’s got two years of eligibility. All three grad transfers on defense have two years, so that’s a plus for all three of those guys.”

