RedRaiderSports - Takeaways: Wells, Bouyer-Randle and Townsend

Takeaways: Wells, Bouyer-Randle and Townsend
Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells met with the meeting this afternoon along with transfers Brandon Bouyer-Randle and Chadarius Townsend following today's practice.
Latest in practice
Wells began today's press conference by elaborating on Utah State transfer Henry Colombi and his eligibility, saying they are applying for a waiver. Wells continued saying if granted, Colombi would have two years of eligibility left to play. There is no timetable when the staff will know on that waiver.
Wells said Alan Bowman is in the lead and much more further along in the offense than he ever has been.
"(Maverick McIvor)'s been sharp as times," Wells said. "Needs more consistency. Henry doesn't have as many reps. We'll see if he has the waiver or not, and if he does get it, then that'll allow coach Yost to give him a few more reps to see right where Henry is. He's had reps with this offense, obviously for a couple of years, and then the young guys are still the young guys."
Wells has mentioned how impressed he has been with some of the freshmen, especially early on. Today, Wells said Lufkin product and freshman Ja'Lynn Polk stood out to him with some nice catches.
"The young wideouts are talented, all four freshmen" Wells said. "We've had seventeen practices now with the helmets and OTAs and half-pads. They continue to do a nice job."
Wells talked about another newcomer, this time Alabama grad transfer Eric Monroe saying he had matured in the back end, Cameron Watts on the positive side too.
On the experience side, Wells mentioned defensive back Adrian Frye as "someone who continues to impress me."
"He made another play today, really nice pick today," Wells said.
Among other impress-ees was Alex Hogan.
"Those are the guys who are catching my eye right now," Wells said, "and notice that they were skilled guys that I mentioned because a lot more of those defensive practices are geared towards those guys just because of the nature of how much we have on right now."
For return specialists, Wells put down a number of names that they are experimenting with in the return team, names such as KeSean Carter, AKA Elite Speed, grad transfer Chadarius Townsend, freshman Myles Price, Chuz Nwabuko a little bit, and Caden Leggett.
"We've got a decent amount of guys," Wells said. "We just haven't done a ton of team back there, and that's kind of coming into next week's part of training camp."
Vasher and Fouonji
TJ Vasher is still out right now, Well said today, taking care of academics. Wells did not provide any more details.
For Midland Lee grad and current freshman Loic Fouonji, Wells talked about what he liked about the skilled wide receiver.
"Loic's got a bright, bright future," Wells said. "He's extremely smart. He's a driven young man. Great family, great mom and dad, brother and sister at Tech, Tech legacy. Tremendous high school program in Midland Lee. Coach (Clint Hartman) and those guys do a great job. He's very well-coached. He's tough. He's tough-minded. He's a two-way player. He's a multiple-sport athlete: track, soccer. He's just steady. He's constant. He's a little bit of an old soul, and I respect him. I love the kid to death. He's going to be a really good Red Raider, and I see him playing this year as a freshman. How much? What kind of role? We'll see."
The new old guys
Michigan State and Alabama grad transfers Brandon Bouyer-Randle and Chadarius Townsend also talked to the media today.
With SaRodorick Thompson being the projected number one, Townsend talked about trying to fit in to the two-spot behind the returning Thompson.
"Attack every play," Townsend said, "and just do what I do best, really, is play fast.
"In this offense, I'm like really getting used to. I'm catching on pretty fast, a lot quicker than Alabam, honestly, but it's going pretty well.
Townsend said running back coach Deandre Smith helps break down the offense for him and knows how he learns, which helps him go out to attack.
Furthermore, Townsend said Tech gave him the opportunity to be able to play the way he plays, which is why he picked Texas Tech.
For Bouyer-Randle, the former Spartan and Michigan native said he chose to play linebacker at Texas Tech over Oklahoma State and Purdue, to name a couple, to choose from as well as offers from a couple Big 10 and Pac 12 schools.
Texas Tech, known for offense, motivated Bouyer-Randle because he wanted to bring that to his side of the ball.
"Yeah, the Big 12 is known for explosive offenses," Bouyer-Randle said, "for me, it was like yeah, that is kind of the thing that I want to bring to Texas Tech, talking with coach (Keith Patterson) that we want to bring the defense to the Big 12 and build that brand here at Texas Tech. So, obviously me being a defensive guy, I bring that pride with me, and that's what I kind of want to create here."