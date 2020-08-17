RedRaiderSports - Takeaways: Wells, Bouyer-Randle and Townsend

Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells met with the meeting this afternoon along with transfers Brandon Bouyer-Randle and Chadarius Townsend following today's practice.

Wells began today's press conference by elaborating on Utah State transfer Henry Colombi and his eligibility, saying they are applying for a waiver. Wells continued saying if granted, Colombi would have two years of eligibility left to play. There is no timetable when the staff will know on that waiver.

Wells said Alan Bowman is in the lead and much more further along in the offense than he ever has been.

"(Maverick McIvor)'s been sharp as times," Wells said. "Needs more consistency. Henry doesn't have as many reps. We'll see if he has the waiver or not, and if he does get it, then that'll allow coach Yost to give him a few more reps to see right where Henry is. He's had reps with this offense, obviously for a couple of years, and then the young guys are still the young guys."





Wells has mentioned how impressed he has been with some of the freshmen, especially early on. Today, Wells said Lufkin product and freshman Ja'Lynn Polk stood out to him with some nice catches.

"The young wideouts are talented, all four freshmen" Wells said. "We've had seventeen practices now with the helmets and OTAs and half-pads. They continue to do a nice job."

Wells talked about another newcomer, this time Alabama grad transfer Eric Monroe saying he had matured in the back end, Cameron Watts on the positive side too.

On the experience side, Wells mentioned defensive back Adrian Frye as "someone who continues to impress me."

"He made another play today, really nice pick today," Wells said.

Among other impress-ees was Alex Hogan.

"Those are the guys who are catching my eye right now," Wells said, "and notice that they were skilled guys that I mentioned because a lot more of those defensive practices are geared towards those guys just because of the nature of how much we have on right now."

For return specialists, Wells put down a number of names that they are experimenting with in the return team, names such as KeSean Carter, AKA Elite Speed, grad transfer Chadarius Townsend, freshman Myles Price, Chuz Nwabuko a little bit, and Caden Leggett.

"We've got a decent amount of guys," Wells said. "We just haven't done a ton of team back there, and that's kind of coming into next week's part of training camp."







