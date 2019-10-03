The Texas Tech baseball team will travel, by bus, to Frisco this weekend for a pair of exhibition games against the Texas Rangers’ Futures Camp at Dr. Pepper Ballpark. The contests are scheduled for Friday at 7:15 p.m. and on Sunday for a noon first-pitch. Both games are scheduled for 12 innings as well.

Texas Tech coach Tim Tadlock told the media that Rangers assistant GM Mike Daly was in the forefront in scheduling the two games. Tadlock called Daly an outside the box thinker in getting some universities to participate – TCU and Texas Tech representing two of the five teams total.

“It’ll be really good feedback early,” Tadlock said on competing against different players. “Our guys have had no live scrimmaging to speak of, very little. It’ll be good feedback. It by any means won’t define us for the year or even for the fall. We really want to make it very clear that we’ve practiced with good intent through the fall every year. Don’t want to make our whole fall about these two games.”

Former Red Raider third baseman Josh Jung will be participating with the Rangers. Tadlock said that will be fun going up against his former leader... as long as Jung doesn’t start hitting doubles.

One difference in these contests – wooden bats. Tadlock said they’ve been swinging with them and the players are looking forward to that challenge.

Tadlock wants his guys to be themselves. He expects them to do their best to get everyone involved in the exhibitions.

If needed, the Red Raiders will have the opportunity to get five or six innings in on the the practice field they’ll have at their disposal. If they have to roll innings in game to save arms they will. The goal is to have each pitcher throw as much as possible or until they reach a certain pitch count.

Tickets for the contests are priced at $10 apiece and can be purchased on RidersBaseball.com. Parking costs the same amount, $10, and will be available in Lots A and B as well as the parking garage. Concessions will be open.

No live stream or stats will be available but Texas Tech baseball’s Twitter account will provide updates and a full recap following the action.