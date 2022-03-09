Takeaways: Tim Deruyter, Josh Bookbinder talk upcoming spring slate

As head coach Joey McGuire and his staff prepare for the upcoming season and spring slate, McGuire and the defensive assistants, including defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter were made available to the media on Wednesday morning.

...Deruyter spoke about the challenges that having that amount of players being available can bring to the coaching staff.

"We're going to do some things here that I don't know if they've done in the past, but we're going to two-spot practice," Deruyter said. "We want guys who are fresh and be able to roll guys all the time so that if you do get an injury, the next man up is not someone who doesn't have any experience."

...Deruyter elaborated on how the defense is planned to play in the upcoming season which includes multiple looks to try and confuse opposing quarterbacks.

"We're going to be a team that will be multiple," Deruyter said. "We will be in both four down and three down fronts."

...Deruyter said that he wants his secondary to use different looks to try and confuse offenses to create turnovers.

"We're gonna use multiple coverages on the backend to hopefully confuse quarterbacks and get a number of takeaways," Deruyter said.

...Inside-linebackers coach Josh Bookbinder was also made available and gave high praise to a few players, but especially incoming freshman Ty Kana. He said that Kana has seen results with the work he has done in the weight room.

"Ty Kana has been here early and came in weighing like 212 pounds in January," Bookbinder said. "I was talking with him the other day, and I was like, 'Ty, how's it feel to weigh 227?'"

...Bookbinder also said he was impressed with the Vanderbilt transfer, Dimitri Moore and elaborated on what Tech fans could expect to see from the super-senior linebacker.

"He is a kid that is really smart, he's got a Vandy degree. I'm not smart enough for one of those, I think he's cerebral," Bookbinder said. "He's also a physical player, he wants to learn, he also wants to lead, I'm excited to have him here."