Tim Tadlock

Texas Tech coach Tim Tadlock addressed the media following the win on Sunday. He opened up by saying he thought his team found some momentum moving forward into a Tuesday matchup against New Mexico.

Tadlock said a positive coming out of this weekend was seeing some of the younger faces on the team step into some bigger roles. One of those guys being third baseman Parker Kelly, who got his second-consecutive start on Sunday after starter Josh Jung suffered a quad injury on Friday.

"Parker's plenty capable to play good defense," Tadlock said. "It's fun to watch him."

Kelly 2-of-4 at the plate on Sunday with an RBI. He could go on Tuesday but that's still undetermined based on Jung's recovery.

Tadlock said Jung has been taking time to get ready. He will send him back out there once the trainers tell him when Jung can.

Mason Montgomery started on the bump for Texas Tech. He started off with two quick walks then settled into a groove, rolling through five innings while allowing four hits and one run, which was earned.

Tadlock said Montgomery has really good stuff with three pitches to choose from. Tadlock said it comes down to Montgomery knowing what pitch to throw in situations.

As far as New Mexico coming into Lubbock on Tuesday, Tadlock said he hasn't seen much from them on film. He'll take a look tomorrow as he only knows about the returners on the team and the series win over Cal. State Fullerton.

However, he did see on Twitter a highlight of a batter crushing fastballs in a red uniform. From a glance, he thought he was watching a highlight from a New Mexico batter – until he realized it wasn't.

"I kept looking at the guy and saying, 'gah, that's a good looking hitter right there.' It was Yasiel Puig. He was in a red uniform. He had hit a double yesterday, I was like, 'gah, that's a big looking dude,' so thank goodness Puig's not over there."

Gabe Holt

Holt didn't have much to say but he did have a three-run homer over the right field wall that landed on the Texas Tech track.

Despite that, Holt was frustrated with his outing. He went 1-of-4 on the day, which wasn't a highlight, according to him.

Brian Klein

Klein, like Kelly, went 2-of-4 on the day. Klein said he's thankful for the past few days but it's as simple as practice.

Klein said Tadlock has been telling them to find their pitch whenever they're at the plate. He's been doing that and is going to try to take that into conference play.

The second baseman is used to having Jung up there in the lineup with him and standing close to him out on defense. He said right now they're trying to keep Jung up in spirits.

Klein said the win is a momentum boost to keep playing their best baseball and improve every game.

Klein called the younger guys on the team "awesome" for stepping up early in the season and meshing together well with Big 12 foes waiting up ahead.