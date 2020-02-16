Here’s what Tim Tadlock, Mason Montgomery and TJ Rumfield said on Sunday following the 4-0 start to the season.

Texas Tech more than took over the opening weekend beginning with a Friday win, 5-1, over Houston Baptist then combined for 46 runs on Saturday against HBU and Northern Colorado, and a 14-3 run-rule win over the Bears to round out Sunday.

“I think more than anything it was a lot of value in being able to compete, being able to play however many innings we played. I guess we’re four shy of 36 innings,” Tadlock said. “A lot of value in being able to go out and try to find some rhythm and timing and see some pitches and for the pitchers to get some work in. That was really good.”

Tadlock said being able to put up that many runs, 65 total in four games, shows him that this weekend was just a good one. The skipper said each weekend has its own flavor but they have to go out and earn the right to win each day.

On Sunday, Tadlock said Texas Tech’s first five or six runs that an argument can be made that the opponent will make those plays to stop those runs on some days. Early on Tadlock said they base their success on offense and how they move on the right pitches, which they’re doing.

Redshirt freshman TJ Rumfield leads the team after the first four games this season in batting average with a .583. Two freshman are behind the team’s second best batter, Dylan Neuse, who posted a .571 batting average through four. Jace Jung and Nate Rombach are three and four, respectively, with .500.

“They’re all young. I mean, they’re all in college,” Tadlock said when asked about the success of the younger players. “I guess Klein would be the eldest statesman and the rest of them are fairly young. I’m looking at other than maybe (Cody) Masters in that lineup ... Ran the bases really good at times through the weekend. There was also some mental lapses at time ... I would say overall, though, you’re really looking at guys – can they prepare right , put themselves in a position to have success.”

Tadlock said setting expectations are not a way to get things done in baseball. He added it’s a present game. They stay grounder where their feet are.

Jung and Rombach had terrific weekends. Tadlock said it was fun and he was proud of the freshmen duo. Rombach hit five home runs in his four outings so far with four of those going for three runs.

Jung accounted for 13 RBIs, seven runs on eight hits. He drew three walks as well. Rombach had nine runs, 15 RBIs and drew two walks.

Rumfield said last year, for him, was long. He had to be patient but everything was worth it once he started competing this weekend. He added he was never really told he was being redshirted but it just ended up being a thing. It confused him and made him angry, he admitted.

“I really was never told that I was being redshirt. It was just kind of a thing,” Rumfield said. “I was confused and probably angry. That’s just me. I’ve played every single game my whole life, started and just to come here and take a step back, it’s kind of humbling and it makes you want to work harder.”

Rumfield said he was down to 190 until he started going into the weight room and eating right. He’s now around 230.

In terms of confidence, Rumfield said he’s still the same but getting to go into a game was huge for him, which was felt this weekend.

Rumfield’s also filling in for a well-known Texas Tech first baseman from last year – Cameron Warren. Rumfield described what it’s like to play that position and his confidence stood out.

“Poetry in motion,” Rumfield said. “Everyone fields the ball and throws it over there perfectly. I mean that’s all a first baseman can ask for. Just get it to me anyway you can and we’ll get the out.”