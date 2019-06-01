No. 1 seeded Texas Tech defeated No. 2 Dallas Baptist, 3-2, earlier this afternoon. The Red Raiders will either face Dallas Baptist again or No. 3 seeded Florida tomorrow at 8 p.m. Head coach Tim Tadlock, Taylor Floyd and Cameron Warren spoke to the media after the game against the Patriots.

Tim Tadlock

- In his opening statement, Tadlock praised the way Jordan Martinson pitched for the Patriots as well as Jarod Bayless.

- Tadlock was also proud of the way Floyd relieved today. “Hand the ball to Taylor in the fifth, and you're really thinking you're going to piece that together, and what a pitching performance. I mean, that's just really outstanding the way he threw the ball.”

- Tadlock said they did not even discuss sending Floyd back out in the bottom of the ninth. Floyd will also not likely be available for the rest of the weekend.

- On the hit by pitch rule, “Yeah, I mean, it's one of those things that -- the easiest way I can explain it, in the neighborhood I grew up in we played 21 all the time. And if you called a foul, we were going to go at it. You weren't allowed to call fouls. And so I like letting – I could do without all the replay and all the extra stuff. Just let them play baseball.”

- Tadlock said he was proud of Braxton Fulford for driving in another run after Warren’s home run.

- Bryce Bonnin will start tomorrow.

Taylor Floyd

- On the final out, “It was cool. I mean, having the stands like it was and just feeling that energy, I think that's what you play for, for sure.”

- Floyd said he did not have to lobby for him to go back out in the ninth.

Cameron Warren

- On the first home run pitch , “I just got a breaking ball middle of the plate first pitch, and I was able to get it elevated and get it out of the park.”

- On how the wind played a factor in stopping a few possible home runs, “Kurt would have had one and then Josh would have had one for sure, if not two. But it's blowing in from right. It was kind of blowing in from center today, but we had a few today that would have been out on other days.”