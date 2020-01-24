Texas Tech baseball is receiving high praise in preseason rankings with spots at No. 3 throughout various publications. Tim Tadlock discussed the upcoming year with the media on Friday afternoon.

The big piece missing for the Red Raiders that has to be replaced is Josh Jung at third base, who was selected by the Texas Rangers in the first round of the MLB Draft.

Tadlock said whenever they play someone at a specific spot then they're pretty serious about that role change. He said last year they figured the infield out half way through the spring but wants that to come around quicker this year.

The competition is heated at every spot, according to Tadlock. Dylan Neuse is a real option at third base, Tadlock said. Dru Baker, meanwhile, has moved to the outfield but can easily step into the infield, if needed.

"We're asking these guys to be baseball players," Tadlock said. "You're looking at really just trying to be as complete as you can, you know, when you move guys around."

Tadlock mentioned Parker Kelly, Easton Murrell and Jace Jung as guys who can compete against Neuse for that spot.

Moving on to the other positions really quick: Cal Conley, a redshirt freshman, and Jared Cushing, a freshman, have seen time at shortstop. Brian Klein has proved he can play at second base but Jace Jung has shown the ability to play the position. At first base Tadlock said there are a number of options. He would like to see TJ Rumfield or Cole Stilwell settle in at that corner of the infield. Nate Rombach could compete with those two as well.

Braxton Fulford and Rombach have been solid at catcher with Bo Willis behind them. Stilwell can provide a game or two at catcher if he needs to, according to Tadlock. He said Stilwell's arm wasn't holding up for them as well as they would have liked.



