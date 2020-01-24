Takeaways: Tadlock discusses upcoming season and more
Texas Tech baseball is receiving high praise in preseason rankings with spots at No. 3 throughout various publications. Tim Tadlock discussed the upcoming year with the media on Friday afternoon.
Figuring Out the Infield
The big piece missing for the Red Raiders that has to be replaced is Josh Jung at third base, who was selected by the Texas Rangers in the first round of the MLB Draft.
Tadlock said whenever they play someone at a specific spot then they're pretty serious about that role change. He said last year they figured the infield out half way through the spring but wants that to come around quicker this year.
The competition is heated at every spot, according to Tadlock. Dylan Neuse is a real option at third base, Tadlock said. Dru Baker, meanwhile, has moved to the outfield but can easily step into the infield, if needed.
"We're asking these guys to be baseball players," Tadlock said. "You're looking at really just trying to be as complete as you can, you know, when you move guys around."
Tadlock mentioned Parker Kelly, Easton Murrell and Jace Jung as guys who can compete against Neuse for that spot.
Moving on to the other positions really quick: Cal Conley, a redshirt freshman, and Jared Cushing, a freshman, have seen time at shortstop. Brian Klein has proved he can play at second base but Jace Jung has shown the ability to play the position. At first base Tadlock said there are a number of options. He would like to see TJ Rumfield or Cole Stilwell settle in at that corner of the infield. Nate Rombach could compete with those two as well.
Braxton Fulford and Rombach have been solid at catcher with Bo Willis behind them. Stilwell can provide a game or two at catcher if he needs to, according to Tadlock. He said Stilwell's arm wasn't holding up for them as well as they would have liked.
Replacing Gabe Holt
Tadlock said there are guys capable of filling the void of what Gabe Holt brought to the team. However, the question is can they do it.
He added he's coached very few guys who were able to steal third base like Holt could. Looking at the numbers on offense, Holt swung-and-missed in two years just 6% of the time.
"That's Ichiro like," Tadlock said. "Ichiro might square it up more than Gabe, might have more power, but he had a really innate ability to put the bat on the ball. That's hard to duplicate. That's going to be the part you might not see. People don't realize when watching a game when a guy gets on third with less than two outs with Gabe at the plate that the guy's going to score because of what I just said ... He's just what he says - those guys win."
Veterans in the Outfield
Tadlock said the outfield will consist of Tanner O'Tremba, Cody Masters and Dru Baker. Kurt Wilson is a solid defender, which is why Tadlock let him go out there in left or right field. He would be comfortable with Wilson in center as well.
If Neuse doesn't work out in the infield then he'll look to him being a key part in the outfield at center.
Max Marusak and Dillon Carter will be key in the outfield competition. Murrell is currently transitioning into playing the outfield. With him it's about finding a place to stand because his bat is ready to go.
Finding the Third Piece in the Rotation
Bryce Bonnin and Micah Dallas have established themselves as being the one-two punch on the mound this year. Who will be the third?
"I don't think we look at it as just three guys," Tadlock said. "It's more of a five-game week for us. Ideally what we're able to do is put somebody in that midweek role that you can keep running out there and really develop that guy. Similar to the way we did Bonnin last year."
Tadlock will let his arms compete in the bullpen to see how everything fits. He added the neat thing about his staff will be good arms coming out of the bullpen and good arms starting on Sunday and Tuesdays. "That's pretty cool," he added.
As far as Bonnin or Dallas adding any new pitches - "I'll let the hitters figure that out."