Texas Tech completed the sweep over Michigan on Saturday before the Red Raiders continue a long weekend with two more games against Stetson. Head coach Tim Tadlock talked with the media after the series finale against Michigan.

Tim Tadlock

- Tadlock said he was proud of how John McMillon threw the ball and Erikson Lanning was not on a limited pitch count today. He also praised Clayton Beeter, Caleb Freeman and Dane Haveman’s performances as well.

- Tadlock then discussed Lanning’s back issues, “When your back hurts, you think you’re 100 percent but you’re probably not. Anybody that’s ever had anything like that, you can get your body in position with adrenaline, where you feel like it is, but you’re probably not.”

- With McMillon, Tadlock said he felt the fastball and breaking ball commands were a little bit better. “With him, he’s always been a guy that needs to get on the mound and the more he does, the better he gets and I think you’re seeing that right now.”

- Tadlock said Michigan will contend for the Big Ten title.

- Tadlock praised the crowd for today and emphasized the importance of the energy from the fans.

- The importance of Cody Masters’ home run at the beginning of the game was also the addition of more pitches in the inning, Tadlock said.

- Tadlock then discussed the low number of home runs Josh Jung has had this season, “Josh is a gap to gap guy. He’s not a guy that’s – he could probably hit more and then not hit as well. I think it’s just coincidence.”

- The reason for Mason Minzey starting today was not because he was facing Michigan, a school from his home state. Tadlock said he has wanted to get Minzey in for a while now. “There’s a learning curve for young catcher there too.”

- Mason Montgomery will start tomorrow and Bryce Bonnin will start on Monday.

- On the shortstop situation, “I think Gabe was beating himself up. Gabe can play shortstop, he just had a couple – there’s an old saying at shortstop, ‘you either got to play hot potato or you’ve got to have a cannon’, and he’s the hot potato guy and tried to play one ball like a cannon. When you do that, put a lot of pressure on accuracy and we’ll watch Michael Davis or Orlando Garcia play it that way quite a bit. Gabe’s a guy that’s got to catch it and get rid of it. We’re definitely just not going to say he’s not going to play there. We want there to be competition.”

- With that competition, it is not just Gabe Holt or Dru Baker that could play at that spot. Tadlock also mentioned Easton Murrell, Josh Jung, Dylan Neuse and Brian Klein.

- Tadlock said Baker had tweaked his back the weekend against Texas as well.