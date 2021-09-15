Takeaways: Sonny Cumbie reviews win over SFA and more

Texas Tech offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie addressed the media prior to the team's third game scheduled for this upcoming Saturday in Lubbock against Florida International University. Here's what the former Red Raider QB had to say...

Tyler Shough's first two turnovers

- Cumbie said the first interception Tyler Shough threw was because of miscommunication between him and Erik Ezukanma. The second was not progressing and also not seeing a single high safety. He also didn't drive it or come off of it and go to the outside guy. "Those are mistakes he sees and knows and we got to correct," Cumbie said.

Getting momentum early

The Red Raiders, as we've seen in the past, got off to a quick start against Stephen F. Austin then went stagnant right after. Cumbie is aware of this problem. He said getting first downs and in a routine will allow them to get into a rhythm leading to the offense staying on the field while the defense gets rest. "It has been a funny season thus far in two games as far as time of possession and plays," Cumbie said. "A lot in this game had to do with our inability to execute on third downs early on. The turnover really hurt us against a tough defense like that ... For us the biggest thing is getting first downs. I've been pleased with our explosive plays - we just have to have more of them and more plays."

Brooks, White earning their playing time

RB Tahj Brooks celebrates a touchdown against SFA. (Chase Seabolt)

RB SaRodorick Thompson has been held back in the first two games of the year recovering from an injury leading to Tahj Brooks and Xavier White leading the way for the Red Raider run game. Cumbie said both Brooks and White have been consistent on how they approach things on the field, in practice, in the weight room, etc. Right now, it's hard to take the ball out of their hands but they have to find way to get the ball into their hands. Their hope is to keep both as involved in things even when Thompson returns. He added it's always a balancing act for receivers, running backs and tight ends of distributing the ball to each of them.

RB Xavier White scampers for a big gain against SFA. (Chase Seabolt)

Offensive line "did better"