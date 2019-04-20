After losing the series opener in extra innings, Texas Tech won the series by defeating Baylor, 13-3, in seven innings forcing a run rule. The game featured a grand slam from Dylan Neuse as well as home runs from Cameron Warren and Braxton Fulford. A two-run homer from Neuse was the final nail in the coffin for Baylor in the game. Head coach Tim Tadlock and Neuse spoke to the media following the game.

Tim Tadlock

- Tadlock started off saying the batters did a good job of having good at-bats for the guys behind them in the lineup.

- Tadlock said it is fun to watch the team play behind Caleb Kilian, who pitched six innings today. “It’s really fun to watch him pitch. Usually, he is pitching ahead in the count and trying to execute pitches and he’s really come on.”

- On Fulford’s performance, “Anytime you get something out of your nine-hole guy you like it, right? He was a big part of that lineup, wherever you hit you are a big part of it and when he can get on and turn it over to Gabe, that’s pretty cool.”

- Tadlock on Kilian’s early-season performance as compared to now, “Early on, he wasn’t as bad as his lines looked. That’s just not fair to him to say that and I’ve never have. We had some balls go to the backstop, some double plays didn’t stay in order and you want to play clean baseball. Probably the neatest thing is he’s probably already preparing for next week. You don’t see a lot of college pitchers do what he did as good as he was last week. That’s a real sign of a guy that is mature.”

Dylan Neuse

- Neuse said the team came into this game with the mindset of needing to score early.

- Neuse on his performance, “I’ve been on a slump a little bit but every game, every at-bat, I’m trying to get out of it. So, I’m just blessed I had a good day today.”

- “I’ve been saying ‘I’m going to have a day’, for a couple of weeks now, so I guess you could say I called it today.”

- On the grand slam pitch, Neuse said he got the exact pitch that he wanted. “I think as a hitter you’ve got to be comfortable and confident at all times.”

- Neuse said his approach to trying to get out the slump was going middle of the way but today he decided to start looking middle in which did work. “I don’t know if they were missing or they were hitting their spots but with my approach, everything matched up.”

- On having back to back sellout crowds, “It’s great. This weekend was amazing with the fans, basketball coming out and I think basketball’s presence definitely helped because when Coach walked in the door the whole stands erupted and it just creates a different atmosphere.”

- Neuse said when the lineup gets hot, it is going to be hard to get them out. “(Braxton’s) my roommate when we go out on the road and me and him are trying to get hits for the room every day.”