Texas Tech defeated Baylor, 86-61, in the Red Raiders’ return to Lubbock on Saturday. Despite a tragedy that involved the deaths of his cousins, Norense Odiase suited-up and started. Head coach Chris Beard and Davide Moretti talked about the win over Baylor with the media as well as what it meant for Odiase.

Davide Moretti

- Moretti started off talking about what it meant to give Odiase an escape for 40 minutes, “It means the world. We talked about it before the game. It was just for him and I can’t say that enough. We played so hard in the first 10 minutes. We tried to give him the ball and just play like we always do.”

- Moretti also said Odiase is strongest guy in the program. “When I say strongest, it doesn’t mean weight room and muscles and all that. You can tell by yourself, he’s – for me, I can’t even imagine how he feels. He came to play and played.”

Chris Beard

- Regarding Odiase, “It was Norense’s decision, today to play in the game. I told him yesterday, ‘Take as much time as you need. We’re here for you’. We all know this, basketball is just a game and a lot more important things than basketball, faith and family are at the top of that list. I’ve said it before, Norense is one of the most disciplined winners that I’ve ever coached. He’s a great basketball player but he’s even a better man. Just under extreme circumstances, it doesn’t surprise me because Norense is a man. None of us understand why these things happen. You just rely on your faith and understand that this is a pretty short life we’re all in.”

- Beard said the plan today was to try and win the game for Odiase. “Just to give him and his family, maybe, a short escape from the tragic reality we’re all facing right now.”

- Baylor reached out several times to pray with the Red Raiders after the game for Odiase.

- With the losing streak the Red Raiders were on a few weeks ago in the rearview mirror, Beard talked about his team staying the course, “In our locker room, there wasn’t much panic going on during that deal we just understood that we lost a one-possession game at home to a really good Iowa State team, and then we gave ourselves a chance in two road games in the Big 12. Our objective has always been to be a part of the fight and I’m just really proud of this team, we’re a part of the fight. In our second year, we got right there, we were a part of the fight and lost a lot from last year’s team. A lot of people probably in this room thought we weren’t going to back in the fight and here we are. I think you’ve got to give those seniors credit. Starts with Brandone and Norense, returners that believed and then Tariq and Matt came to this program to make an imprint from day one and they have.”

- Andrew Sorrells missed yesterday’s practice to help out with Odiase as they are close friends.