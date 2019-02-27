- Chris Beard said the Big 12 Conference is one not to take lightly as we've all seen throughout the years. Oklahoma State, having a down year, proved that not every night is a given. The Red Raiders at one point were 17-point favors. The end result – an 84-80 OT win.

- Lindy Waters and the OK-State Cowboys sank a school-record 17 three-pointers. Texas Tech shot 3-of-19 from beyond the arc. Beard said the Cowboys showed him what they need to work on moving forward to the next game – perimeter defense.

- On the plus side, Culver had himself an off-night but still managed to grab a double-double. He pitched in 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

- Norense Odiase had an eight points and rebounds on the night. Beard said the team effort tonight was beyond going to just one guy. In example, Matt Mooney hit on three of his 11 attempts but still contributed with his assists. Beard threw in that he still would trust Mooney as his No. 1 option in lat-game situations alongside Culver.