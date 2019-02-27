Takeaways: Red Raiders tied for first in Big 12 following OT win
- Chris Beard said the Big 12 Conference is one not to take lightly as we've all seen throughout the years. Oklahoma State, having a down year, proved that not every night is a given. The Red Raiders at one point were 17-point favors. The end result – an 84-80 OT win.
- Lindy Waters and the OK-State Cowboys sank a school-record 17 three-pointers. Texas Tech shot 3-of-19 from beyond the arc. Beard said the Cowboys showed him what they need to work on moving forward to the next game – perimeter defense.
- On the plus side, Culver had himself an off-night but still managed to grab a double-double. He pitched in 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
- Norense Odiase had an eight points and rebounds on the night. Beard said the team effort tonight was beyond going to just one guy. In example, Matt Mooney hit on three of his 11 attempts but still contributed with his assists. Beard threw in that he still would trust Mooney as his No. 1 option in lat-game situations alongside Culver.
- It was a low-turnover game for Texas Tech, which is something Beard has been wanting to see all season. The Red Raiders had seven turnovers Wednesday evening compared to OK-State's 11.
- Free throws come and go and tonight Moretti was the savior. As a team, Texas Tech sank 25 of its 32 freebies. Moretti went 12-of-12 for the night. A few of those were down the stretch and in crucial moments to keep the Red Raiders ahead.
- Tariq Owens was big time yet again as he shot 7-of-10 with two blocks.
- Beard said he feels as though players like Moretti, Owens and Mooney deserve to be All-Conference players when it comes down to it. He mentioned previously, specifically for Moretti, that the next step is to be consistent down the run.
- With a win Texas Tech is tied with Kansas State for first in the conference standings.
- After tonight, he saw his team can play in big moments – moments that they will see in March during the postseason.
- Oh, and if you're wondering, coach Beard never gets tired in heated moments. He said the only times he gets to be tired is after floating the Frio River. He'll take the four-hour float but pull over to the side about six times making the float around 12 hours long.