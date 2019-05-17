Texas Tech tied the series against TCU and now takes the lead for the race for the Big 12 Regular Season title. Head coach Tim Tadlock, Caleb Kilian and Brian Klein spoke with the media after the second game of the series.

Tim Tadlock

- On Gabe Holt’s solo homer to start off the batting order, “Gabe stepped up there and put a good swing on it and I tell you Dylan throwing the other guy out at the plate but that was a big play early for him to keep that run off the board.”

- Tadlock said they needed what Kilian gave the team tonight by pitching seven innings after the bullpen was stretched thin last night for the 14 inning-game.

- Tadlock said Connor Queen is throwing the ball well and with a lot of confidence.

- Tadlock said both Kurt Wilson and Holt’s diving catches were outstanding defensive plays.

Caleb Kilian

- Kilian praised Queen’s performance coming after him tonight and Kilian said he did his best to go deep as he could to help relieve the pitching staff from last night.

- Kilian said Queen’s confidence has been growing while praising his curveball.

- Kilian said the break for finals last week made his arm feel “amazing”.

- On the defense behind him, “A lot of those hits were lasers. That’s when I missed my spot and was like ‘oh, shoot’ thought it was going to be a hit but then you’ve got Kurt running in there, diving, we’ve got Neuse throwing people out at home. It’s good to see.”

- Kilian then described the pitches he used to help get him to seven strikeouts tonight, “I was mixing it up for sure, the high fastball I think I got two strikeouts on that. That guy just liked to swing at it so I kind of threw it. Slider, haven’t had that pitch all year pretty much and I finally had it and it worked really well for me. I don’t think they were expecting it because they haven’t seen it in the scouting reports so that was huge.”

Brian Klein

- Klein said Holt’s leadoff homer kicked off everything in the game.

- Regarding the loss, Klein referenced something both Tadlock and the team always says, “Work for each other, we’ve got you, we pick each other up because you know today Cam and Josh maybe they didn’t get the hits they wanted to but then another day they might be picking up other guys that aren’t.”