Tech right-handed pitcher Hunter Dobbins dominated the mound, throwing five strikeouts in the first three innings. The Rebels got through their full starting lineup at the end of the third with Dobbins dealing.

The No. 2 Texas Tech Red Raiders got a minor scare heading into the bottom of the eighth inning only up 6-3, but a five-run inning the next trip up for Tech proved to be the dagger in the midweek sweep over the UNLV Rebels.

Dobbins went six innings allowing four hits and striking out eight batters and no runs allowed. It was his longest outing of the season. In addition, Dobbins did not walk a batter while on the mound.

“Hunter was outstanding,” Texas Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said. “He set the tone for the day and allowed the guys to kind of get settled in at the plate and went out and out up a bunch of zeros and was commanding everything he threw. It’s fun to watch when a guy’s doing that.”

At the plate, in the bottom of the third with runners on first and second, freshman third baseman Jace Jung sent a shot over the right field wall for a three-run home run. Red Raiders led 4-0 after three innings.

In the bottom of the fifth with freshman Nate Rombach on first base, sophomore right fielder Dru Baker sent a deep ball out of the reach of UNLV left fielder Jason Sharman. Baker RBI doubled, bringing home Rombach and making it 5-0 and forcing a pitching change for the Rebels.

In the bottom of the sixth, senior second baseman Brian Klein doubled, making that his seven double in the last seven games. It is also Klein’s eighth double, which leads the Big 12 so far.

The Rebels used a rough start from Tech pitcher Ryan Sublette to load the bases and score three runs in the top of the seventh to make things interesting heading into the seventh inning stretch. Sublette walked two, allowed two hits, and gave up the three runs as junior lefty Jakob Brustoski came in to finish the top half.

Jung went back to work as he led off for the bottom of the seventh, sending a solo shot over the left-center field wall, cushioning the Tech lead 6-3.

The pitching in the top of the eighth proved to be big for Brustoski as he struck out the third-out batter with runners in scoring position.

Klein doubles, third on the day, 2-RBI, career-high. First red raider to hit three or more doubles since Josh Jung last season.

After a Cole Stilwell RBI single to bring in Klein, junior designated hitter Cody Masters, who was 1 for 4 before his next at-bat, drove a shot over the right field fence for a two-run dagger. What was a 6-3 close game suddenly opened up to a typical home game 11-3 lead for Tech.

In the top of the ninth with two outs, Stilwell made a great diving play to seal the game.

With the win, the Red Raiders improve to 13-1 on the season.