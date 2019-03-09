Texas Tech opened up the weekend series against Wichita State with a 12-2 win over the Shockers. Head coach Tim Tadlock, redshirt junior left-handed pitcher Erikson Lanning and junior infielder Brian Klein talked with the media after the game.

Tim Tadlock

- On overall offensive performance, “We had some good at-bats in there. Some guys put some good swings on some balls. I thought Snavely was really good. He was really good all the way up until the seventh.”

- On Klein, Tadlock said he is separating balls from strikes and found the barrel a few times.

- On Josh Jung coming off the field and being replaced with Parker Kelly towards the end, “He tightened up, one of his legs tightened up. We’ll see tomorrow. It’s a concern he doesn’t he come out of games too often. I don’t know what it is exactly.”

- Tadlock said he has not yet decided if he will redshirt T.J. Rumfield.

- In the seventh, when Dru Baker hit a single that allowed Warren to score, Tadlock said Baker had made an adjustment.

- On Cameron Warren’s home runs this season, “It’s fun watching them go over the fence isn’t it? Had some big at-bats tonight.”

- Tadlock said he was a little bit surprised at Ryan Sublette’s pitching speed of 95-96 tonight.

- Tadlock described Micah Dallas as really efficient. “Hate to see the ball go out of the yard on him. It did (affect him) for a hitter, he walked the next guy, so that’s something he can learn from.”

Erikson Lanning

- Even though Lanning got in trouble a few times he was able to keep it scoreless which he said helped him realize he just needed to make pitches. “You can’t always rely on strikeouts or anything you’ve just got to fill up the zone and I obviously really like my defense behind me so I’m not really worried if they’re making a little bit of contact.”

- On Sublette, “He typically throws hard and then it’s just – you seem him come in and it’s like 95 on his warmup pitches and all of a sudden he bumps a 97 and it’s just like, ‘oh my gosh, here’s some entertainment’.”

- Lanning has a nickname for Dane Haveman which is the “Invisiballer”. “Because I just don’t understand how no one can hit him. I love it. He’s a competitor too, so you love that as well. He’s been throwing really good this season.”

- On Dallas, “I really like Micah. I think he’s a competitor. He fills up the zone and being a freshman like him, he comes in there and he commands his pitches really well and he’s not afraid to go in there and attack some hitters.”

- Lanning said he has felt like he has made a ton of progress with his arm and his endurance even after basically not pitching last season.

Brian Klein

- Tech started off not getting too many hits against Wichita State’s starting pitcher and Klein went through that process of building up to getting hits, “I think it was just kind of settling in a little bit. I don’t think we had a hit the first time through, but we were on some pitches, we found some good ones off, so I thought we were on him it was just a matter of seeing him a couple of times through.”

- Klein said the batters knew he was around the zone the whole time and he was just looking for a good pitch to hit when he hit the double in the fifth inning which led to two runs for the Red Raiders.