Texas Tech defeated Oklahoma State to start the NCAA Lubbock Super Regional, 8-6. The Cowboys remained in the game until the very end before John McMillon put it away in the top of the ninth. After the game, head coach Tim Tadlock, Micah Dallas and Josh Jung spoke to the media.

Tim Tadlock

- When asked if Jung is able to always come through in big moments, “Well, I don't know about that. The play in the eighth was a really good play, a really big moment. I think he alluded to it.”

- On Dallas’ performance, “Well, it starts with fastball command. It starts with his background. He's a very grounded young man. Doesn't get too high or too low as far as week-to-week. Understands the preparation he's got to put in. You don't always see that with a freshman, but he's a guy that's been really consistent in that regard.”

- Caleb Kilian will start tomorrow.

- On having a 1-0 lead with one more game to win to get to Omaha, “Well, it's better than the alternative. It is baseball. We got a lot of respect for Oklahoma State, their team. We understand you got to earn the right to win.”

- Tadlock had not spoken to the trainer yet regarding Taylor Floyd before the press conference.

Micah Dallas

- On what was working for him in the game, “Yeah, OSU, they're a great offense. If you leave it up, they'll for sure make you pay. That was the game plan going in, try and miss low, just try to get some groundballs. If they swing and miss, they swing and miss.”

- On his pre-game routine for games like this, “Normally, I can't sleep in too terribly long because I'm already thinking about it. I just head to the field, eat what they have there, just try and prepare as best as I can.”

- Dallas said McMillon has taken him under his wing. He also said Floyd has been there for Dallas a lot.

Josh Jung

- On the defense, “I guess defensively we just need someone to step up and make a play. Happened to be me this time. Throughout the season, we've had different guys step up and make plays. One of the biggest things we pride ourselves on is not giving up too many runs. Seemed like we hit a lapse on defense for a second, two or three errors. We were just looking for that one play. Anyone on the field could have made it. Just happened to be me this time. I think it sparked us to get through the rest of the game.”