Texas Tech defeated New Mexico State, 7-0, in its first-midweek contest of the season and just before the Red Raiders begin a five-game road slate. The Red Raiders will travel to Frisco for the Frisco College Baseball Classic and will face Nebraska, Mississippi State and Sam Houston State this weekend. Then, Tech will play against San Diego State for two-midweek games in San Diego. Texas Tech head coach Tim Tadlock, senior infielder Cameron Warren and sophomore right-handed pitcher Bryce Bonnin talked with the media following the conclusion of the game against the Aggies.

Tim Tadlock

- On Bonnin, Tadlock said the biggest thing for him was that he settled in. In Bonnin’s previous outing, he pitched for just 0.1 of an inning against Oregon and gave up two hits, six runs with four being earned and had one strikeout totaling up to a 108 ERA. With this game, he was able to decrease that ERA to just a 5.68 as he only gave up four hits and struck out three in six innings.

- Tadlock said Gabe Holt felt good today and will be ready to go.

- For this game, Tadlock said the pitchers set the tone. “The biggest thing, again, for me is just (Bonnin) understanding just staying with himself and just keep pounding it in there.”

- Regarding Warren’s three-run homer, Tadlock said Warren had an RBI at-bat attempt before but the pitcher just made a good pitch. “You know Cam’s doing the best he can on every pitch.”

- Tadlock is expecting a good turnout for Red Raider nation in Frisco. “I’ve got plenty of people asking me for tickets. I don’t know if I’ll be able to fill those.”

- The biggest thing Tadlock said he is looking for in this first road slate is for his team being able to prepare compared to preparing for a home contest.

- Tadlock actually would take his kids to the Dr. Pepper Ballpark in Frisco when they lived in nearby to watch the RoughRiders. He said they had to keep the mascot away from the kids because of it scaring them. “It wasn’t good.” He said he would like to have a coffee and sit in the lazy river there at the ballpark as well.

Cameron Warren

- On his three-run homer, Warren said assistant coach Matt Gardner told him the New Mexico State pitcher was probably going to go soft early so Warren waited for something soft, spotted the curveball and let it rip.

- Warren said the team started off slow in the very beginning of the season but they are now getting into the swing of things.

Bryce Bonnin

- Bonnin said it felt good to go six innings today after his last outing against Oregon. “You pitch a lot better when you’re comfortable. For me, it was just throwing strikes, letting them put the ball in play, ground balls, pop flies, whatever I had to do to get out of the inning.”

- Bonnin said practice was more mental than physical as he practiced overcoming his last outing. “I feel like last outing, I found myself in a hole, the game sped up on me, couldn’t find a way out of it. Today, same kind of thing happened in the beginning but was able to learn from my last outing and kind of find a way to get through it.”