Texas Tech basketball continues on its home slate against Oklahoma State on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in United Supermarkets Arena. Head coach Chris Beard talked with the media ahead of the matchup.

Chris Beard

- Looking back on the Kansas game, Beard said he thought the Red Raiders basically won the game in the first 20 minutes. “Then, we played even with them in the second half, so I think we could play a lot better than we did in the second half but it’s understandable with a big lead against a team like Kansas. I was just pleased that we basically played even in the second half it’s what we needed to do to win the game.”

- Beard said he believes his players have been playing with confidence lately. “Another thing I think with our team that’s a valid point, that not many people talk about, is that we’re still kind of a work in progress.”

- Regarding Oklahoma State, Beard said the Cowboys have good personnel. “Love the guard play, I think they have two of the best shooters in the Big 12 on the perimeter. They’ve got a really good, young point guard, Isaac, who’s tough and thinks the game. He’s a great player.” Beard also said Cameron McGriff is one of his favorite players in the Big 12 and said he is an all-conference type player.

- Looking back at the past five games, Beard said the Red Raiders are still looking for consistency which has always been a goal dating back to last summer. “Certainly, over this couple of weeks, we have found a new level of consistency. Are we a polished product? No. We have a long ways to go, still things we can improve on every day including in practice today but we’re playing some of our best basketball when it matters most.”

- Regarding Kyler Edwards, Beard said he is having a nice season as a freshman, stating he is contributing and has gotten better as the season has progressed and the game is starting to slow down for him. For Brandone Francis, Beard said he is having a great senior season. “To me, Brandone’s not about stats it’s about his attitude and his leadership, he’s one of our best players.”

- For Davide Moretti, Beard said Moretti is the first to tell anyone that he is driving for consistency. “He’s proven that he can play with anybody in this league. Just like I mentioned McGriff’s individual season, I would tell you that I think Moro is worthy of Big 12 All-Conference consideration. His stats speak for themselves.”