Texas Tech basketball sent off the seniors with a, 70-51, win over the Texas Longhorns for Senior Night. After the last home game of the season, Tech then travels to Iowa State to close out the regular season before the Big 12 tournament. Head coach Chris Beard and seniors Norense Odiase and Brandone Francis spoke with the media following the victory against Texas.

Chris Beard

- In his opening statement, Beard said they filled the season-ticket holder seats this year better than ever and the attendance was the highest it has ever been.

- He then talked about the seniors, “The exciting thing is is I get to coach them another day, so these senior days are always emotional but I’ve coached a few teams you're only guaranteed one more game after something like this but the exciting thing about this group is we intend to be together for a long time, we intend to have a great March and we’re really hoping to play in April.”

- On being able to have Francis’ mother in attendance for the game, “Some of the NCAA rules don’t make much since to me but that’s not my job to talk about it, but this one makes a lot of sense, so the NCAA gives us an opportunity to help some families and parents come to Senior Night, based on different factors but this is a great rule that we executed and so it was pretty cool.”

- He then talked about what it has been like seeing the five seniors, as well as Andrew Sorrells, develop over the years. “It’s one of the rewarding things of coaching. It’s obviously trying to win games and championships but there’s another side of it that’s really more important. Let’s talk about these five guys, every one of them has their degree, three of them are working towards graduate degrees, just all unselfish guys, so I told the team tonight after the game – we’ve just got things we believe in and our process and our culture and one of the things is when we shoot, if you miss two shots in a row you hold yourself accountable. We do one pushup or jumping jacks some teams this year I think it’s a pushup but I’m just watching practice today with everything going on and Andrew misses two shots in a row, two good shots by the way, and then he goes over there and does a pushup, by himself when nobody’s looking. That’s culture, and that’s discipline and the world’s going to talk about Keenan Evans and Jarrett Culver but I’m telling you, guys like Andrew, are just as important.”

- Beard said he did not like the shot selection from Sorrells on the three he made. “I told him, ‘good thing you made that’.”

- Beard said he thought both Tariq Owens and Odiase were dialed in. “It was nice to play them together at some points in this game because they are two of our best players but this league kind of dictates playing one big sometimes. College basketball’s kind of changing but just proud of those guys. I could talk all day about them.”

Norense Odiase

- On the feeling of having a win for the final home game of the season, “Feels great honestly. We’ve worked so hard for this moment to be 40 minutes away from a championship. Every possession has been tough for us. We just lock in every single possession, every single practice, every rep, every walkthrough and it’s paying off so it feels great right now.”

- Odiase then talked about what it was like having his family in attendance especially after the adversity he has faced in the past couple of weeks, “It was amazing. Obviously, I’m leaning on my family and my family here at Tech and Lubbock to bring me up. Also, I just want to thank you guys there’s so many people that have written me letters, sent me thank you’s and all I can do is my gratitude and tell them how thankful I am because I try to reach out to everybody that sends a letter but I appreciate it in more ways than I can even express.”

- Odiase on being coached by Beard, “I love it. Whenever you’ve got a tough, hard-nosed coach that is really about his players, and he never stops getting on you about anything. Even after this big win you’ll think ‘relax a little bit’, but nah he’s pushing, pushing, pushing, and I like that, obviously. I’m not going to relax, I know none of the guys are going to relax but it really makes you better.”

Brandone Francis

- Francis said he does not even want to take off his jersey and said he will probably go to sleep with it on. “It’s been a dream of mine in playing with Coach Beard and my teammates along with Norense, Matt and Tariq; Norense is the older guy we all respect, one of my favorite teammates of all time and Lubbock is a great place. If I had a chance to do it again, I wouldn’t think twice. It has been a dream of mine to be in this position.”

- On his mother being able to attend the game after not seeing her for three years, “It was very special. I always try to not think about as much but it’s my mom, I haven’t seen her in a long time and can’t thank enough Coach and the whole Texas Tech staff and everyone for making that happen.”