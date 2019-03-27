After a five-game stretch which included matchups against Michigan and Stetson, Texas Tech will travel to Manhattan, Kansas, to face off against Kansas State starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 29. Head coach Tim Tadlock and Cameron Warren talked with the media about the upcoming matchup.

Tim Tadlock

- Tadlock started off emphasizing the importance of having a good practice today and Thursday before the Red Raiders make the trip up to Manhattan.

- Tadlock then talked about the secondary pitches Caleb Kilian has had this season and how they are evolving, specifically his slider, “It’s still evolving. It’s got good late life and good bite to it. Secondary pitches aren’t something you have every day, so that’s something he’ll have to deal with daily and pitching’s about getting by with what you have that day, you don’t always have your good stuff.”

- Tadlock said it was a big advantage in that five-game stretch to have the amount of relievers the Red Raiders had on the mound during those games.

- On Kansas State, Tadlock discussed the addition to the Wildcats in Pete Hughes as the new head coach. “As far as their weekend rotation, they’re going to go right-left-left. Looks like to me, all three of them they’ve got on are all competitive. I know they’ve got Coach Hughes’ son on the team which could help when you start talking about making the transition and trying to get guys to play for each other and all of those things.”

- Micah Dallas will start on Friday and Kilian will start game two. The third pitcher is TBA for Sunday.

- Erikson Lanning’s back injury does not keep him off the mound.

- Tadlock said he thinks Gabe Holt does not like to play shortstop and would rather be in the outfield. He also said Easton Murrell did a good job in that position as well. “There was a few years ago we ran out there Orlando and Trey Ochoa quite a bit. Those two guys switched off and that could be what we’re looking at right now.”

Cameron Warren

- Warren said there was a bad taste in the mouths of the team after leaving Austin with a loss and they will look to get a series win against Kansas State to re-enter Big 12 play.

- With the forecast this weekend in Manhattan being in the low 50’s, mid to high 40’s, Warren said, as a player, they prefer to play in warmer weather but at the end of the day, the team just has to play the game no matter what.

- Regarding himself, Warren said he did not have any adjusts to his game during the offseason and despite his hitting success, he said he feels he is inconsistent.