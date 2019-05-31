No. 1 seeded Texas Tech defeated No. 4 seeded Army in the opening game of the Lubbock Regional, 11-2. The Red Raiders will either face Dallas Baptist or Florida tomorrow at 6 p.m. for the second round of the regionals. Head coach Tim Tadlock, Cameron Warren and Micah Dallas spoke to the media following the game.

Tim Tadlock

- In his opening statement, Tadlock praised Army and the military overall. “You got to really like what their kids stand for and what they do each day for all of us. I can’t help but walk away there and just really like their team.”

- Tadlock also said he was proud of Dallas, “Made some big pitches when he needed to, really never felt like they were really threatening at all for the most part and I felt like he was really commanding the baseball.”

- Tadlock said it was an easy decision to start Dallas today.

- Tadlock said Tanner O’Tremba did exactly what he needed to do today. “He jumped in there and put together some quality at-bats and played good defense.”

- When asked about starting Easton Murrell at third, Tadlock said they wanted a sense of urgency to go score and create separation. He went on to say Murrell has gotten more adjusted over there at third.

- Tadlock pointed out that it was good he did not have to put pitchers like Taylor Floyd, John McMillon or Dane Haveman in today.

- Tadlock said the team played in an inter-squad game last Tuesday and praised O’Tremba’s performance in that game. “(He) was very aggressive and had a lot of intent about him. And he's been that way and he's been waiting for the opportunity. And he put together good at-bats. You're not going to get hits every day but you can prepare the right way and have some intent and I mean he's very capable, that's for sure.”

- Caleb Kilian will start tomorrow against either Dallas Baptist or Florida.

Micah Dallas

- On having his first start in the postseason, “It's definitely different going into it. I was probably a little more nervous prior to the game, but when it got time to start stretching and get locked in, it was just felt like another game.”

- Dallas said he needs to be more mentally strong as he started thinking of pitching a no-hitter in the sixth inning.

- Dallas praised the offense which he said helped give him confidence today.

- On Murrell’s performance, “Yeah, Easton was a huge part of everything, this win. He made some incredible plays over there, kept the momentum on our side when it looked like it was shifting, but he for sure helped us out big time.”

Cameron Warren

- On O’Tremba’s performance, “I talked to him before the game and he hasn't had a lot of at-bats lately. I told him to go up and have good at-bats. He went 3-4 today and had some good at-bats today.”

- On his three-run homer, “Just a fastball over the middle. Tad gave me green light, so I was like hopefully I get a barrel on this one.”