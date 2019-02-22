Texas Tech rallied back in the sixth inning to defeat Kentucky, 7-4, to open up the weekend series. A Cameron Warren double, that allowed three runners to score, fueled the Red Raiders for the rest of the game as Kentucky was never able to get back on the board from then on. Head coach Tim Tadlock, Warren and redshirt junior left-handed pitcher Erikson Lanning spoke with the media following the win.

Tim Tadlock

- To start off, Tadlock said he thought the Red Raiders strung some good at-bats together in the sixth inning. “Braxton had the first single. Thought their guy, Thompson, was outstanding.” Tadlock said it was good to see Fulford get a swing off and for it to fall.

- In regards to Warren, Tadlock said this, “He drove in three steaks that’s what I know.”

- On Lanning, Tadlock said he thought he was outstanding. “I thought he was just what the doctor ordered and went out and threw the ball on both sides of the plate, commanded two secondary pitches and did a really good job in the inning where they got first and thirds, slowed the game down and managed that inning really good.”

- Regarding the relieving pitchers, Tadlock said he is proud of the way they are showing up. “Queen didn’t make the pitch he wanted to make today but I think everybody there had a role and everybody did everything they could, they gave us their best effort.”

Cameron Warren

- Warren said it was big for the kind of performance Lanning had today as they needed to have him go deep into the game today. “We had confidence going in but we’re just glad Erickson could come out and pitch well today.”

- On the come-from-behind wins, “Hopefully we can get started better here pretty soon.”

Erickson Lanning

- Lanning credited his good early start to getting into a routine. “When I was warming up, sometimes you wake up in the morning and you feel good and I don’t know, I went out with a certain confidence.”

- Lanning said a big factor into his performance was his secondary pitches. Due to Kentucky being able to hit the fastball, Lanning switched to a down off-speed pitch that he said was working well.