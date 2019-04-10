The road slate continues for Texas Tech after a quick trip to Midland against New Mexico State, the Red Raiders travel to Morgantown to take on West Virginia. Head coach Tim Tadlock, Cameron Warren and Josh Jung previewed the matchup.

Tim Tadlock

- Tadlock started off praising Mason Montgomery’s midweek performance against New Mexico State. He said Montgomery commanded both the fastball and breaking ball well.

- The starting pitchers against West Virginia will go Erickson Lanning on Friday, Micah Dallas on Saturday and Caleb Kilian on Sunday.

- Tadlock said the reason for having Lanning back at the front of the starting pitchers is based on his body of work. “He wasn’t feeling great last week. I don’t think that’s an excuse for him but he’s pitched awful good on Friday’s when we pitched him there and feel like he gives us a good chance on Friday.”

- On West Virginia’s rotation this weekend, Tadlock said Alek Manoah will start off on Friday and Kade Strowd will pitch on Saturday. The game three pitcher is to be announced.

- On the West Virginia lineup, “Their lineup looks very athletic. Looks like offensively they have gotten going last few weeks and are playing awful good. We will do some things to create some offense and it’s always tough to go play there. Manoah was a national pitcher of the week last week.”

- On Manoah, Tadlock said he has some sink as the right-handed pitcher is 6-6 and 260 pounds. Tadlock also compared Manoah to Chris Young from Highland Park who was 6-10 but did say it is different because of the obvious height difference.

- Bryce Bonnin will be in the bullpen this week and if he is not used he could possibly start in the midweek contest against Duke.

- Tadlock said the pitching and the overall team is better than when the season started. He also mentioned the shortstop position is healthy with Dru Baker being back to 100 percent. However, Tadlock said he is more focused on getting better each week and not looking to far ahead.

- Tadlock said Cole Stilwell has laid claim to the designated hitter spot.

- Tadlock said the biggest thing with Baker’s recent performances is he got out of his own way and is simplifying the game.

- If the Red Raiders were leading by one in the bottom of the ninth, Tadlock said Clayton Beeter would be at the top of the list to close out that game.

- Tadlock’s daughter, Chloe, had her 18th birthday, so he wished her a happy birthday during the press conference. He also said Chloe will be a Red Raider when she graduates from high school. “Didn’t have to (recruit her).”

Cameron Warren

- Warren said the team’s successful hitting when having two outs just goes down to the ability to string good at-bats together whether it is a hit or walk.

- On Manoah, Warren said he will be a highly drafted player who pitches it tough.

- Warren has some experience with tall pitchers as he played with a 6-7 pitcher over the summer on the Santa Barbara Foresters.

- Warren said he believes Jung’s home run against New Mexico State was windblown. “Nah, it wasn’t he hit it well.”

- Warren said he and Jung do not have the ability to run an in-the-park home run. When asked what would have to happen for him to score an in-the-park home run, Warren responded with, “(It would) probably have to have all the outfielders dive for it and then trip for it.”

Josh Jung

- Jung said, with his slow start this season, that he has been hitting the ball deep and right at people, which he said was unfortunate. “I’m getting pitched pretty tough which isn’t an excuse but just got to get out there and do the job and whatever makes the team win.”

- As one of the top MLB draft prospects, Jung said he is not worried about any pressure from that regarding his slow start this season and is more so focused on his team and this season. “If I have a good season, that’ll just take care of itself.”

- Jung said West Virginia is a good team that does not get the credit it deserves.