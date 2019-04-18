Texas Tech baseball returns to Lubbock to face off against the Baylor Bears in a three-game series that starts this evening at 6:30 p.m. Head coach Tim Tadlock talked with the media yesterday to discuss Baylor.

- Tadlock says it feels good to be back in Lubbock and back in Lubbock for a while as the Red Raiders will be playing at home for a few weeks.

- Tadlock said Caleb Kilian was outstanding in his start against West Virginia. “Definition of an ace. Guy you can walk out there after you’ve lost a game or two and pretty much slam the door on another team’s offense, a team that was swinging the bat really good.”

- The same pitching rotation will be back against West Virginia with Erikson Lanning starting on today, Micah Dallas on Friday and Kilian on Saturday, because of the quick turnaround.

- Tadlock described Dallas’ mound presence as “off the charts”.

- With Duke, Tadlock said Bryce Bonnin was good despite his mistakes.

- Tadlock said Josh Jung is making plays at shortstop that were not previously being made and Dru Baker made a mistake that likely costed him the position there. Tadlock also played the way Parker Kelly played at third base.

- Tadlock described Baylor as an older team with a future big leaguer at catcher. “The interesting guy to me is Wendzel, he’s been one of the better third basemen in this league since he has stepped in the league.”