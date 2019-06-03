The Texas Tech Red Raiders move on to the NCAA Super Regionals after defeating Dallas Baptist, 3-0, on Sunday night at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. Following the game, head coach Tim Tadlock, Cameron Warren, Josh Jung and Bryce Bonnin talked to the media about the win and the weekend overall.

Tim Tadlock

- In his opening statement, Tadlock first congratulated the Patriots. “You know, their kids really battled today. They had a good game earlier, and I thought Reeves threw the ball really well. Pitched out of a big jam there.”

- He then praised his own team’s performance, “I don't know about you guys, I have a lot of fun watching these guys. Our group's a lot of fun to watch, offensively, defensively. Really, in every phase of the game, they never cease to amaze me, how fun they are to watch. Not saying it's always perfect. Baseball is not perfect. But you run out there in Game 3, real stuff, and then obviously your starters right there, Bryce really threw the ball well. Really proud of him.”

- Later in the press conference, Tadlock talked more about Bonnin, “Probably the neatest thing is, just watching him develop over the last, since February or really, throughout the whole year. He was in command today from pitch one. Probably could have ran him back out there if he wanted to.”

- Tadlock then talked about coaching Jung, which made him emotional as the MLB Draft begins tomorrow and Jung is a projected high draft pick. “I tell you, it's a lot of fun watching these guys each day. You know, they love to prepare. Josh loves to hit. Loves to play baseball. Loves to work at it, as does the rest of our team. He's a guy that, you know, coming out of high school, out of San Antonio, since we're talking about the draft, probably turned down, you know, the fourth round and pretty much said, ‘hey, no, I'm going to Texas Tech’. I mean, at that point, what really probably hits me is, you know, they believed in us, and there's not a lot of guys that have the guts in the fourth round, when their dream their whole life has been to play baseball for a living to, say, I'm going to school, but the one that is do are special. That's what I would tell you.”

- On his starting pitching over the weekend, “That being said, I probably ought to take J-Bob, Matt out to dinner. Those guys probably need a steak or two. Those guys threw phenomenal. I mean, really, they commanded the fastball. You're talking about three guys with wipe-out breaking pitches. They have all got a changeup. Really, it's special to watch those guys. I mean, I might have the best seat in the house but there's a lot of good ones.”

- On Warren, “There have been some really good hitters roll through here. But he's special.”

- On the decision to bring in Neuse again, “He did rehab at 11:00. He ran with Torre and Brian right after we stretched, so two and a half hours before the game. They both felt like he was pushing off really good. Didn't feel like he's 100 percent but felt like he could at least play left. We went into it and I talked -- we talked to him. I said, man, if we play, just like to leave everybody in their spot. Really, as a result of not taking batting practice on the field. So I like batting practice before games, by the way. It helps, especially when a guy is nursing a hammy.”

Cameron Warren

- On his home run swing, “I was just talking to Josh about the picture I saw on Twitter. I didn't even realize I was down that low until I saw the picture, but 3-1, I was just hoping I got a fastball and I didn't want to be late.”

- On how this team compares to teams of previous years, “Well, it starts with our pitching. They only gave up I think four runs in three games. That's unbelievable. It's tough to lose when that happens, starting with Bryce, Neuse and John, unbelievable to watch him come and finish it off. Everybody was looking at the board.”

Josh Jung

- When asked if they could do a revote for Big 12 Player of the Year, Jung pointed straight to Warren. “I think he'd just be the Player of the Year. He's had one heck of a year and this weekend, you see it every game, he's hitting a home run to put us ahead.”

- On how this team compares to teams of the past, “Clutch home runs honestly. Last year, Rheams was the guy that stepped up and this year we got this guy over here, he's just been hitting clutch homers for us all year.”

- Jung said he has not thought about the MLB Draft. “You know, everyone grows up wanting to be a Major League Baseball player, so getting that opportunity will be awesome.”

Bryce Bonnin

- Bonnin credited assistant coach Matt Gardner and Braxton Fulford, saying both had a great game. “Made it really easy. Offense put up runs, so I was pitching with a cushion the entire time I was out there and made it really easy. It was really comfortable and had a lot of fun.”

- Bonnin said just throwing strikes has gotten easier for him. “I feel like that's always been my biggest downfall, and you know, I've just put all my trust into these coaches and Brax done behind the plate and know every game we go in with a plan and just to execute it, not to do too much, trust your stuff. Things like that.”