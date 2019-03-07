Texas Tech baseball is coming off of two midweek wins over San Diego State. The Red Raiders return home to host the Wichita State Shockers in a three-game weekend series. The Shockers enter the trilogy with a 5-6 record.

Here's what coach Tim Tadlock and senior first baseman Cameron Warren said on Thursday before the matchup.

Tim Tadlock

- Coach Tadlock opened up by discussing the past few days spent in California and where he ate. He went with Buffalo Wild Wings because it's simple, he said. However, he doesn't frequent Buffalo Wild Wings in Lubbock. He mentioned as a kid when mom wasn't home he would live off of lemon pepper and bread so that's his go-to flavor. Meanwhile, Cam Warren went with In-N-Out.

- Back to some baseball, Tadlock said it was an exciting last game in San Diego with the way their offense was able to operate. The power in his lineup setup a lot of the situational baseball that eventually went their way.

- Warren knocked a grand slam to aid in the win. Tadlock said the moments before were exciting as they were working smoothly with men on base with no outs. Brian Klein was a good hitter for the team, Tadlock said. He was impressed with his plate presence.

- Tadlock said a lot of positives came out of this week especially with the weather, which was wet and misty both days. There were some easy outs that weren't made because of footing issues in those weather conditions.

- Braxton Fulford has progressed nicely, according to Tadlock. He said the young catcher has flashed and continues to develop as they thought he would. He added that his play doesn't go unnoticed.

- The biggest thing for this team going forward is "to understand that nobody is there." They must keep growing and learning. He wants his squad with the mindset of knowing each day is a different day and it's a new opportunity to get better at their crafts.

- This weekend Tadlock will push his traditional lineup of Caleb Kilian, Mason Montgomery and Bryce Bonnin.

Cam Warren

- Warren opened his conversation up with his grand slam hit. He said he had a good feeling when it left his bat but was hoping for it to keep carrying.

- Warren said the challenge of a quick turnaround is just having discussions about the Shockers and moving quickly back into their routine of preparing for an opponent.

- He said they haven't had talks about the Shockers but that some players are familiar with each other as they've played together before. Tadlock will talk to them before first-pitch about each batter and then the pitcher to prepare.

- Dylan Neuse has been a shining star for Red Raider baseball and has shown off his power at the plate. Warren said he always knew what Neuse could do, especially after Neuse's first at-bat in fall camp was a homer that he bragged about while trotting the bases.