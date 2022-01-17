Takeaways presented by Two Docs Brewing Co.: Adams talks Iowa State rematch

Two Docs has plenty of room for your next outing with a local food truck onsite guaranteed to pair well with a Buddy Hoppy IPA or Chilton Gose! Stop by this Red Raider owned establishment for your next pint or grab some beer-to-go and enjoy in the comfort of your own home. Two Docs has whatever you need to satisfy your beer craving!

Head coach Mark Adams spoke with the media on Monday prior to No. 18 Texas Tech's Tuesday night matchup against No. 15 Iowa State. Here's what Adams had to say about the anticipated rematch against the Cyclones.





... Adams will take on the Cyclones with a full squad this second matchup. In the first meeting between the two teams, Iowa State defeated a seven-man Texas Tech team, 51-47, in Ames. Adams said having a full team and being at home will be a huge plus for the Red Raiders, who are looking to even up the series. He's expecting a big crowd inside the United Supermarkets Arena on Tuesday and said they need it.

... Playing with seven in the first matchup said a lot about the guys that did play, Adams said. However, the amount of missed makable shots and failed free throws hurt them. They'll look to fix those issues in the rematch. There's no accepting moral victories but the seven that played showed positives. They expect to get Iowa State at its best still coming off of a win against Texas and with momentum.

... The Red Raiders played five games in 10 days from Jan. 5, against Iowa State, until the recent loss to Kansas State on Saturday. The team went 3-2 during that stretch. Sunday was the team's first day off after that grind. Adams said they were extremely tired against Kansas State.

... Terrence Shannon Jr. rejoined the team on the court against Kansas State but struggled. Adams Shannon was disappointed in his production, but is practicing great. He added they're excited for him to be back and even reinserted into the starting lineup.

... Adams said you always look back and maybe see there could've been some sort of disruption in reinserting Shannon back into the lineup. He added he thinks Shannon probably felt like he hurt more than helped in the Kansas State game. But, Adams said you have to look back at the big picture of the team playing five games in 10 days and they needed that extra body off the bench. He then mentioned they were playing a desperate, hungry Kansas State team that had its back against the wall.