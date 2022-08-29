Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire kicked off the first game week of his Red Raider career on Monday. He talked about the depth chart, injuries and more. Here are takeaways from his time with the media.

McGuire started off by naming the Red Raiders who will be out for the season. LB Bryce Robinson, DL Trevon McAlpine, WR Cameron Cantrell and LB Matt Young are out for the year. McGuire said guys this week that will not play are DB Cameron Watts, LB Derrick Lewis II, DL Gabe Oladipo, WR Jordan Brown and RB Cam'Ron Valdez.

Valdez and Lewis are both expected to be back around the time of the NC State game during week three of the season. Valdez is dealing with a knee injury that coaches are being cautious with in bringing him back. Bryson Donnell will now be listed behind Sarodorick Thompson and Tahj Brooks on the running back depth chart.

OL Cole Spencer will be evaluated on Wednesday, which is when they'll determine his status for the season.

Turning his attention to Murray State, McGuire said both schools are led by defensive coaches. Dean Hood enters his third season leading the Racers. McGuire said the Racers will go into Saturday unintimidated and they're an effort based group.

"They've got a QB coming back that's very athletic," McGuire said, "so we're going to have to really be responsible whenever it comes to the zone read and making sure that we're putting the ball into guys' hands that we want it to be in. Tough thing is they got a veteran running back in (Damonta) Witherspoon, who's coming back who's a really good football player. They return five or six on offense and five or six on defense. It's a veteran squad that's going to come in and give us a really good game week one. Again, excited about playing these guys."

McGuire said the offensive line is ready to go but it will be a battle. He said they plan on playing seven or eight offensive linemen this first game. Right tackle is still a battle after Ty Buchanan returned to the field from injury. Monroe Mills took advantage of Buchanan's absence and made his way to first-team reps.

McGuire emphasized putting his best five players upfront. They will evaluated for a couple of weeks to see where they're really at. To win at a high-level he knows it's important to get the offensive and defensive line gelled.

Expect to see some freshmen get some playing time this season with some even going over the four game limit to still redshirt. McGuire said some will take advantage of the four-game limit, but some could be used all year and exhaust that option.

One position battle to keep an eye on still is the place kicker position - or better yet - field goal kicker. Trey Wolff and Gino Garcia are both listed as options on the depth chart. Here's what McGuire had to say about that position battle:

"They both have had great springs and great camps," McGuire said. "I think it's going to be a feel. Trey's the guy that's going to be kicking off. I feel like he'll probably go out there right off the bat kicking the first one. But, it's kind of one of those deals with those two guys whoever (Kenny) Perry feels like warmed up best, ready to go and the other guy will be ready to go, too. We're going to use both of them."

McGuire said adjustments will be made throughout the game and personally he'll manage the game with maybe some emphasis on defense even though he's spent a good amount of time with the offense during camp. Substitutions will also be on McGuire's list of things to aid his staff in. He does believe his energy will be another thing he'll help the team with on the sidelines.

QB Donovan Smith can expect to be seen in some red zone situations, McGuire said. Tyler Shough, who was recently named Texas Tech's starting QB, will also have some leash to take off and run with the ball like Smith. Throughout the year, Shough, Smith and Behren Morton's package plays will evolve.

DB Joseph Plunk was named the backup safety on defense. McGuire said Plunk is a tackling machine that showed off his talent during the spring game. He added that Plunk, Drew Hocutt and coaches kids change the culture really quick with their drive to win.

McGuire made the decision to honor the No. 3 by choosing a player who displays "the brand" the best, which is playing with toughness, courage, pride, etc. McGuire chose to honor Luke Siegel by doing this campaign within his team. He said he already knows who will wear the number and it actually turned out different than what he expected which will make for a cool story. That announcement will come three days before game day.