Takeaways pres. by Fields of Gold:McGuire talks Spring Game, new faces, QBs

On Tuesday, head coach Joey McGuire was made available to the media after the second to last spring practice.

McGuire said a few weeks ago that he wanted to name a starting quarterback at the end of spring ball, but kind of backed off that stance as spring ball wraps up.

“At some point we need to,” McGuire said. “I want to see how they play. I’m going to sit down with Kittley at the end, do a bunch of evaluation on Monday and Tuesday and sit down and see where we are at.”

McGuire said that he is confident in his defense and is excited for how the depth chart is starting to shape out, especially in the defensive back’s room.

“At corner, we have three guys that have kind of stepped up,” McGuire said. “At the safety position, there’s a few”

The three corners that McGuire mentioned that have stepped up are Adrian Frye, Rayshad Williams, and Malik Dunlap. McGuire continued and mentioned a couple safeties that he has confidence in being Marquis Waters, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, and Reggie Pearson.

McGuire switched gears and mentioned some young guys that have jumped off the page on both sides of the ball.

“I think Cam’ron Valdez has had one of the best springs,” McGuire said. “Jacob Rodriguez, that guy doesn’t even look like the same guy that came in on the first of January at 205 pounds. He’s like 225 right now.”

McGuire expressed some worry about depth on the offensive line but has been impressed with the veterans.

“Caleb Rogers, we moved him from right tackle to left tackle and he’s done a phenomenal job,” McGuire said. “Weston Wright has had a really good spring, one that I’ve been proud of is Landon (Peterson) because he’s kind of bounced around from tackle and guard, he’s gotten better.”

Coach McGuire was finally able to give an update on Tyree Wilson’s injury status after Wilson has missed the last five practices.

“If we we’re playing on Saturday, he would play,” McGuire said. “I don’t want to put these guys in a situation where they’re missing in the fall.”

McGuire wrapped up his availability with a statement on the new transfer signee, tight end Baylor Cupp from Texas A&M.

“He’s gone through some adversity in his career, but he’s a legitimate dude. He’s got the measurables, he’s 6’7” and 253 pounds,” McGuire said. “When you think about the big three, Baylor, Mason (Tharp), and (Henry) Teeter, when you put those guys on a field together, they’re a nightmare matchup for DBs.”