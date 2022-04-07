Takeaways pres. by Fields of Gold: WR group talks upcoming season

Today marked spring practice number eight for the Red Raiders, bringing us to just over two weeks until the official Spring Game at Jones AT&T Stadium. After practice, I got the chance to talk to wide receivers Jerand Bradley, Brady Boyd, and Nehemiah Martinez about the state of the offense, spring ball, and the upcoming season.





Head Coach Joey McGuire and wide receivers coach Emmett Jones have had plenty of praise for red-shirt freshman Jerand Bradley, and rightfully so. Despite appearing in only four games during the 2021 campaign, Bradley showed flashes of a future #1 receiver, highlighted by his two catches for 64 yards in the Red Raider's 34-7 victory over Mississippi State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Bradley, at a massive 6 foot 5 and 220 pounds, has been physically dominant in spring ball, often jumping over coverage to haul in impressive catches. Today, he caught a perfect sideline ball from quarterback Tyler Shough, just keeping his feet in bounds for a touchdown.

"I feel like I'll be huge for this offense this year because I feel like Jones and Kittley are starting to believe in me. I'm starting to step up in my role. Since Erik and KG are gone, I believe that they believe in me to step up. I feel like I'll be able to play in all phases of offense from X, Y, Z, and H. They want me to be able to be versatile and be able to know all positions. I believe I will fit in well, and we're gonna be crazy good."

You could tell Bradley is excited about this season. His eyes lit up when offensive coordinator Zach Kittley's name was mentioned. He loves the way the staff coaches the players..." they teach us to be dogs every day. I feel like they are great leaders."





Brady Boyd, like Jerand Bradley, has emerged as a go-to target for the QB room this spring. The former Southlake Carrol star and Minnesota transfer chose Texas Tech this offseason over a handful of schools fighting for his talents. Boyd enjoyed a 1,000-yard season as a senior at Southlake Carrol, bringing in a whopping 17 touchdowns. Despite this, he only appeared in two games last season for Minnesota.

