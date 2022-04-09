Takeaways pres. by Fields of Gold: Fitch, Hamby give state of the trenches

With just two weeks until the annual Spring Game, the Texas Tech football team held its ninth spring practice and afterwards O-Line coach Stephen Hamby and D-Line coach Zarnell Fitch were made available to the media.

Hamby said he is trying to instill a toughness and physicality into the offensive line, and that mentality is showing as the spring wears on.

“Fatigue is kind of setting in, so we’re finding out who actually is the toughest in the group,” Hamby said. “There’s multiple kids showing toughness right now, but the problem is, we’re not doing it all together currently.”

Hamby said that he isn’t worried about losing a lot of starters from last season on the offensive line.

“I want to say it’s easier and come in with a new system with new guys, as opposed to trying to reload with guys that have been there,” Hamby said. “Everyone has a clean slate, now you have true competition.”

Hamby said that he will have many options at the center position outside of the likely starter, Cade Briggs.

“I’m a firm believer in four snappers at all times,” Hamby said. “You have Cole Spencer, you’ve got Cade [Briggs], you have Clayton Franks, and you have Dennis Wilburn.”

Hamby gave an update on Cole Spencer as well, giving a reason why he hasn’t been a full participant at practice to this point.

“He’ll be back with us in the summer,” Hamby said. “He got here later on; he’s just training right now. We’ve got to get him back up to speed before he has contact.”

On the other side of the football, Fitch provided an update on how he sees his position group at this point of the spring.

“Really like the direction we’re going,” Fitch said. “Obviously don’t think we’re there yet, but we’ve got a good group of older guys.”

Fitch alluded to an injury of some sorts to Tyree Wilson but wouldn’t elaborate on the matter.

“Well Tyree hasn’t been going through a lot of the practices right now, I’ll let you ask coach McGuire about that,” Fitch said. “Just trying to make sure that we’re looking after him and that he’s all good.”

Fitch closed the availability giving credit to offensive coordinator Zach Kittley for pushing his position group physically in preparation for conference play.

“You talk about the Big 12 and all the offenses that go fast, but I don’t think you understand Kittley,” Fitch said. “I’m pretty sure we’re getting enough of those looks from our offense to get our guys in shape. I think that helps more than anything.”