Takeaways pres. by Fields of Gold: Emmett Jones gives outlook on WR room

On Thursday, the Tech football team hosted its eighth spring practice and afterwards wide receivers coach Emmett Jones gave his outlook on his position group around the midpoint of spring ball.

Jones said he believes that redshirt freshman Jerand Bradley will be in the “X” position on the depth chart at this point in time.

“’X’, but at any moment he can be a ‘Z’”, Jones said referring to Bradley. “If we played tonight, he’d be at the ‘X’ spot.”

Building on positioning, Jones said that Brady Boyd will see snaps in almost every receiver position.

“’Z’,” Jones said when asked where Boyd has been getting most of his reps. “But I teach all four positions. He’s going to be somewhere on the football field.”

Jones said he believes Myles Price is going to take a next step into his game and be even more productive than he has been in the past.

“He’s actually learning the fundamentals of the position that will make him even better than we’ve seen in the past,” Jones said. “He’s jumping out, great ball skills and tracks the ball well. He’s extremely confident.”

Jones said he believes that the wide receivers are excited to have the opportunity that coach Kittley will provide for them with his air-raid style offense.

“They responded well because they know they’ll have the chance to catch a lot of balls,” Jones said. “The system is going to get those guys open and allow them to use their god given ability in space and in one-on-one situations.”

Jones said that Loic Fouonji is close to returning to practice after not participating all spring due to an undisclosed injury.

“I think next week Loic will get the chance to work some fundamentals and some individual work.” Jones said. “He has elite speed to push down the field, get vertical and get behind coverages. We’ve just got to clean him up with route running.”

Jones wrapped up the availability with a very exciting outlook on Trey Cleveland.

“Trey man, he’s going to be special man. Trey has the ability to play the slot also. He learns fast, you give him any kind of trick and he picks it up and try to use it at practice,” Jones said. “Love him to death man, he’s a hard-nosed, blue-collar worker. He’s going to sell out for the team.