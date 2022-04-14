Takeaways pres. by Fields of Gold: Ah You, Outside Backers talk spring ball

Thursday spelled yet another spring football practice for the Texas Tech football team and afterwards outside linebackers coach C.J. Ah You along with Jesiah Pierre and Robert Wooten were made available to the media.

Ah You kept very close to the chest about his position group but seemed to be pleased with the direction that his guys were headed.

“There’s always improvement,” Ah You said. “Those guys are working very hard; I think in the whole group as a whole.”

Ah You said he couldn’t pinpoint a certain guy who has stood out to him but once again reiterated his feeling about his position group progressing.

“Each guy that I have has made their own personal growths,” Ah You said. “To pinpoint one person would be hard for me to do.”

Ah You was working with his position group on footwork and getting to the quarterback at practice on Thursday.