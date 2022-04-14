Takeaways pres. by Fields of Gold: Ah You, Outside Backers talk spring ball
Thursday spelled yet another spring football practice for the Texas Tech football team and afterwards outside linebackers coach C.J. Ah You along with Jesiah Pierre and Robert Wooten were made available to the media.
Ah You kept very close to the chest about his position group but seemed to be pleased with the direction that his guys were headed.
“There’s always improvement,” Ah You said. “Those guys are working very hard; I think in the whole group as a whole.”
Ah You said he couldn’t pinpoint a certain guy who has stood out to him but once again reiterated his feeling about his position group progressing.
“Each guy that I have has made their own personal growths,” Ah You said. “To pinpoint one person would be hard for me to do.”
Ah You was working with his position group on footwork and getting to the quarterback at practice on Thursday.
Jesiah Pierre spoke about the coaching staff and how the defensive scheme will allow their unit to get to the quarterback when games start.
“I think, DeRuyter, his defense, his style of defense and the way the scheme is, its all about getting to the quarterback,” Pierre said when asked about the new defensive scheme and its strengths. “I like the way he thinks, the way he teaches the game of football, I really like it. Its an immediate connection with DeRuyter.”
Pierre said he has really liked the coaching staff, especially coach Ah You, and is able to learn from them very well.
“C.J., that’s my dog,” Pierre said. “Ah You is a really good teacher, and he really knows what he’s talking about.”
Defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch alluded to an injury to Tyree Wilson on Saturday but declined to further comment and Ah You was no different. Hopefully head coach Joey McGuire will likely give some clarity tomorrow.
https://shop.summerlandwinebrands.com/Shop/Fields-of-Gold
Ryan left it all out on the field in everything he did. In his honor, we bring you Fields of Gold, so that others facing bone cancer can keep on playing. A portion of proceeds from every case sold is donated to The Little Warrior Foundation. The Little Warrior Foundation's mission is to fund & find a lasting cure for childhood cancer, with a specific focus on Ewing's Sarcoma.