Takeaways pres. by Energy Renovation Center: Pinkins talks return to Tech

Al Pinkins was officially announced to head coach Mark Adams’ staff on Tuesday and had his introductory press conference on Thursday. Pinkins spent a few years at the university under Chris Beard.

Pinkins said that he is excited to be back in Lubbock and to coach for a great community.

“It’s great, like I said before, I’m a person for great community, great fan base,” Pinkins said. “I’ve been here before so it’s great to be back.”

Pinkins did not have the new Womble practice facility when he was in Lubbock previously and he spoke about his impressions on the building.

“It’s one of the best places in the country, I’ve been in practice faculties around the country,” Pinkins said. “Should help in recruiting tremendously.”

Pinkins along with the rest of the coaching staff have some work to do to fill a roster, but Pinkins didn’t seem worried about the ability to recruit to Lubbock.

“I think it’s changed,” Pinkins said. “Recruiting has changed a lot from just having certain areas. I just think the transfer portal and relationships, you can recruit nationally to this place.

Pinkins gave some insight on what role he will play in coach Adams’ staff.

“Coaching the bigs is what I’ve done, the bigs here are really talented, we’re going to need to add a couple more” Pinkins said. “Just on the floor coaching and recruiting will be my strengths here.”

Pinkins also talked about the work that he did with Adams while they were under Beard a few years ago.

“Very closely in scouting, defensive preparation, the day-to-day game planning with the defense,” Pinkins said. “Some offensive stuff but mostly defense.”

Pinkins wrapped up his availably with high praise for where Adams has the program.

“Coach Adams has this place at a high, high level,” Pinkins said when asked why he returned to Tech. “He’s doing the right things, and he’ll continue to do things to keep it at a high level.”