Takeaways pres. by Energy Renovation Center: McGuire recaps spring game

With the spring game over and the spring slate concluded, head coach Joey McGuire spoke to the media after the game, wrapping the game up and looking ahead to the summer.

McGuire said that he seemed to be pleased with how the game went and that it felt good to see his players in uniform.

“I thought the players did a phenomenal job of what we asked,” McGuire said. “When I saw our guys in game uniforms, I’m not going to lie it got my adrenaline going.”

McGuire spoke about his quarterbacks and how they played, including some insight on Tyler Shough’s two interceptions.

“I was proud of all of them,” McGuire said. “I’ve got to go back and see if Tyler got that ball out on time, that one is the one where were like, hey we can’t do that.”

McGuire once again declined to name a starter and said that all the quarterbacks are even in his eyes.

McGuire said he was happy with how his defense was able to execute his patented “Take 3” mentality.

“It was huge,” McGuire said. “It was us, so I’ve got to look and see why we turned the ball over but again if you’re plus-three in a game, you’re going to win 93 percent of the games.”

McGuire said he was impressed with Joseph Plunk who recorded quite a few tackles in the game and wants his defense to get that mentality.

“Plunk had a lot of tackles,” McGuire said when asked to name an MVP. “As a defense, of course you want negative plays, but you want an offense to take snaps and get the ball down.”