Jahmi’us Ramsey and Davide Moretti led all scorers on the night with 17 points each. Three more Red Raiders reached double figures as Kevin McCullar and TJ Holyfield notched 10 while Kyler Edwards aided with 14.

The Red Raiders had more 3-pointers made than TCU had field goals as Tech shot 13 for 22 from outside and 32 for 53 from the field.

The score reflected the dominant performance the Red Raiders put on display Monday night. No. 24 Texas Tech welcomes themselves back into the AP Top 25 with a dominant win the TCU Horned Frogs, 88-42.

From the tip, the Red Raiders got off and running with a Moretti three-pointer followed by a Holyfield layup.

After leading 11-4, Tech played a little sluggish but quickly shoot off the rust from the TCU timeout and made it 25-9 with just under 10 minutes to go in the first half.

Tech never let their foot off the gas from then on.

TCU head coach Jamie Dixon said the Horned Frogs got everything they deserved in the loss.

“We built our hole and couldn’t respond, couldn’t step out of it,” Dixon said. “(Texas Tech) played really well, obviously, and they’re playing well. They’re shooting ball well, and obviously turnovers led to open shots, and they knocked them down.”

Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard said the Red Raiders offensively took care of the ball and defensively made it hard on the opponent, a much different outcome than last matchup in Fort Worth.

“Certainly, TCU gave us all we can handle in Fort Worth earlier in the year,” Beard said. “Tonight was a game for us to try to play better against an opponent that beat us a few weeks ago. So, I thought the guys responded to the opportunity we had tonight.”

Tech’s shooting played a big part of Tech’s ability to pull away early. Beard said we think his team can beat anyone in the country even without the shooting displayed such as tonight.

““Yeah, we can beat anybody in the country when we’re not shooting well,” Beard said. Forty-minute game – I think we’ve proven that over the last two or three years here,” Beard responded about his team’s terrific shooting night. “For us, it’s about Texas Tech basketball. It’s about not beating ourselves, playing for the guy next to you, being the tougher team, competing on each possession, playing defense, sharing the ball on offense. It doesn’t mean that every game we’re the better team but you gotta be the better team for 40 minutes. So certainly our objective has always been and always will be we’re going to try to win the game each time the ball goes up.”

McCullar and Moretti said they talked about the game in Fort Worth and how personal this game meant.

“Yeah, we definitely talked about it in our one-day prep,” Moretti said, “and I thought we came ready to play.”

“We went down there and didn’t execute like we wanted to,” McCullar said. “We just wanted to go out here and execute the game plan this time.”

Again, the hot shooting played a key role in the start of the game to create the separation, and Moretti said it is also when Tech plays defense the way they did tonight they can beat anyone in the country.

“I think we got some of those threes on us making them turn the ball over,” Moretti said. “We score off of our defense, and I think that’s our biggest strength right now.”