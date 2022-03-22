Takeaways: McGuire feels “like the night before Christmas” after practice

The Texas Tech football team held their first spring football practice on Tuesday afternoon. After the practice, head coach Joey McGuire spoke to the media and said he was pleased with how the first day went.

McGuire said he was thrilled to get back on the field and into his traditional element.

“Honestly, it was like I was a kid at Christmas,” McGuire said when asked about getting back on the field. “Doing the offseason and everything, that’s awesome but man getting out here and coaching football, seeing these guys execute what were trying to do. Really was one of the best days of my life.”

McGuire said that he gravitates towards the defensive side of the football and is excited to create an identity for the Red Raider defense.

“Defensively, very multiple. You saw four down, you saw three down, you saw different packages of guys on the field,” McGuire said. “We just want to put a brand on the way were going to play defense.”

The Vanderbilt transfer linebacker Dimitri Moore is back under McGuire after playing for him at Cedar Hill. McGuire said he is very excited to have Moore back under him, saying that their bond is like family.

“What’s really cool is that the last time I was a head coach, Dimitri and I were on the field together,” McGuire said.

McGuire also spoke about Moore’s ability to help his teammates understand some of his own tendencies as a coach.

“It’s business, nothing personal, I’m very demanding,” McGuire said when talking about his mindset on the field. “He [Moore] knows that, so it’s easy for him to say ‘look, don’t take it personal man, he’s just going to be extremely demanding, so make sure you’re doing things right.’”

Coach McGuire spoke about linebacker Tyree Wilson’s role in the defense before wrapping up the availability.

“In four down stuff, he’s a true outside linebacker, but I say slash D-end,” McGuire said. “You’re going to see him more on the edge and that gives us a chance to use his speed and pass rush, really put some pressure on tight-ends and tackles.”