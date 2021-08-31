Two Docs Brewing Co. Takeaways: Wells talks season opener against Houston

Two Docs has plenty of room for your next outing with a local food truck onsite guaranteed to pair well with a Buddy Hoppy IPA or Chilton Gose! Stop by this Red Raider owned establishment for your next pint or grab some beer-to-go and enjoy in the comfort of your own home. Two Docs has whatever you need to satisfy your beer craving!

Texas Tech coach Matt Wells addressed the media on Tuesday morning to preview and field questions for the upcoming season opener against Houston. Here are a few takeaways from his session.

- RB SaRodorick Thompson is still day-to-day and a game-time decision come Saturday in Houston. Thompson hasn't had any setbacks and is on schedule. If he doesn't go on Saturday it would more less be as a precaution. With the depth at running back, Texas Tech could possibly afford to be without the listed No. 1 back in Thompson.

- Trey Wolff will handle kickoffs and Jonathan Garibay will be the primary field goal kicker. Garibay was more consistent in camp. However, they will continue to battle it out. Austin McNamara, of course, is the primary punter.

- Houston's defense will be a tone setter to the season with talent upfront and experience at cornerback. Wells said they've gotten older as well like they have in Lubbock. Their experience gives them a similar feel. He believes Houston's punt returner is one of the best in the nation. They have skill on both the offensive and defensive line.

- Wells said Houston QB Clayton Tune is a big piece to handle with his experience starting in about 20 college games. His accuracy is something to watch as well. His arm strength can get the ball down the field.

- One key to the game for both teams will be to protect the QB. Wells said every QB going into week one will be hit for the first time in real live game action in nine months.