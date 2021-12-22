Takeaways: Mark Adams discusses Tech's 78-46 win over Eastern Washington

Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams addressed the media following a 78-46-win over Eastern Washington on Wednesday afternoon. Here's what he had to say following the second-to-last non-conference game of the season.

... Terrence Shannon Jr. missed the game, but Adams said he expects the Red Raider star to be back on the court following Christmas. Worth noting that Texas Tech will have a three-day break before they return to get back to hoops on Christmas Day.

... Adams, and players, mentioned the effort of big man Daniel Batcho. He is a tall, athletic big that will cause trouble for teams throughout the year, Bryson Williams said.

... Speaking of Williams, Adams said the UTEP transfer regained his confidence in this one after struggling on offense recently. Williams scored 12 against the Eagles, tying with Adonis Arms for most points scored on Wednesday.

... Adams said he'll be able to sleep better this evening knowing they played sound defense. The Eagles attempted 35 three-point shots connecting on just eight. Adams mentioned his perimeter and paint defense as catalyst to the win. Overall, Eastern Washington shot 14-of-53 (26%) from the field.

... In the giving spirit of the holidays, the Red Raiders tallied 17 assists on the day. Adams highlighted the team's sharing ability on the court while mentioning Kevin McCullar's five assists and Kevin Obanor's four-assist night with no turnovers.

... Four Red Raiders scored in double-digits against the Eagles. As mentioned, Williams and Arms scored 12 while Obanor scored 11 and McCullar chipped in 10. Marcus Santos-Silva went 4-of-4 on the day for eight points in 12 minutes.

... Next up for the Red Raiders is their second of three consecutive home games when Alabama State visits at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The Hornets jumped out in front of the Texas Longhorns early on Wednesday before eventually losing to the Horns, 68-48. Following that contest, Texas Tech will open Big 12 Conference play on New Year's Day against Oklahoma State in Lubbock.