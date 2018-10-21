On a cool Sunday evening, the Texas Tech Red Raiders talked with the media after their Sunday practice in preparation for this Saturday’s game against Iowa State. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury, senior wide receiver Ja’Deion High and senior kicker Clayton Hatfield reflected on the Kansas win and talked about the upcoming Iowa State game.

Kliff Kingsbury

- When looking back at the tape of the Kansas game, defensively, Kingsbury said the mental toughness, especially in the red zone, is what stuck out to him. “That was impressive. Got in there, didn’t complain, didn’t panic and did their job, so hopefully we can build off that.”

- Kingsbury is not ready to say whether this is the best defense he has seen since he has been the head coach but he said he likes the way it is going. “I think we’re trending upwards, so we have some tough games coming up, some really good offenses, some great coaching, some great players we’re going to be facing, so we just have to keep getting better every day.”

- In regards to the Iowa State game two years ago in Ames, Iowa, Kingsbury said he remembers nothing. “Blacked out.”

- In terms of the team’s energy, Kingsbury said he has not seen any uptake in it with these past couple of wins but that it has been consistent and the team always brings good energy.

- On KeSean Carter’s progression, “He’s getting there. Very very talented, very fast, he plays more physical than I expected cause he’s kind of slight right now and we have to develop him physically but he’s a really good football player.”

- Kingsbury said he was tough on Ja’Deion High early on. “To see him develop and become the player he’s become, a guy we can count on and put in any position, just really proud of him. He’s got a great future ahead of him.” He went on to say High’s understanding of Tech’s system by being with it for so long has allowed him to get open. He also said he has never busted a route in walkthroughs or practice.

- For the running back position, Kingsbury said his confidence level is getting there. “I didn’t think we had our best day, put the ball on the ground a couple of times on Saturday, but we’re going need them this next week. That’s a very tough defense we’re going against, so we’ve got to establish the run game early.”

- On Alan Bowman, Kingsbury said the team respects him. “He works hard, has a great personality, the way he carries himself, treats everybody with respect and guys follow that.” Kingsbury also said Bowman wanted to play in the TCU game, but Kingsbury decided to play it safe.

- Kingsbury said the respect for Bowman has always been there since day one he had stepped on campus.

- For the Kansas game, Bowman was wearing an extra vest, essentially another layer to protect his body while all the quarterbacks on the team already do wear a vest.

Ja’Deion High

- High said the offense and defense as a whole does a good job of covering each other’s backs.

- High also said he feels like he could have the same success he has had at the Y position anywhere. “I know the offense pretty well, I think the quarterback trusts me enough to give me the ball.”

- High credits the success of the offense to having weapons everywhere in not just receivers but also running backs. “Somebody’s going to make a play.”

- In terms of touchdown celebrations, High said Antoine Wesley and T.J. Vasher have the best touchdown celebrations. For himself, High does not do much in terms of celebrating.

- For the upcoming game against Iowa State, High said there is a little extra motivation. “Head coach told us that’s the one game he wants to get back from the year before (last).”

Clayton Hatfield

- Starting out, Hatfield said he was surprised at how quick Bowman recovered and did so well following the collapsed lung injury. “I messaged him, told him I was praying for him, hoping he was doing good and then I found out he was coming back that day.”

- Hatfield said his mentality right now is times 100 compared to this time last year. “Everything’s been so great this season.”

- For his two field goal kicks, the one going towards the jumbotron before the game, Hatfield said he was missing left so he made sure to hit it more right during the game. “That one going towards the double T wasn’t the cleanest one, but I hit them both pretty good. I was happy they went through, so that’s all that matters.”

- When he is healthy, Hatfield said he feels like the sky is the limit.

- Hatfield said he can make 50-60 plus yard kicks. “I always get upset when we get out there and pooch it from the 35/40. I get greedy, want to kick those long ones but I can back up to about 60 yards or so.”

- With the extra point, he had kind of curved off the upright, Hatfield said there was a piece of plastic on the field that he had slipped on. “I was just looking at it the whole time, stepped on it and kind of slipped and just hit it off my toe, thankfully it went in.”

- When the student hit the field goal for the kick for Vegas, Hatfield said a police officer at the game told him that the student was coming for his job. “I was like ‘dang, she can have it if she was kicking that good.’”